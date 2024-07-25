Windows: latest security update is causing huge issues for some users

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 25, 2024
Windows 10, Windows 11 News
|
1

If you have installed the June 2024 security updates for Windows and managed to boot into the desktop after the required restart, congratulations.

Microsoft has just confirmed a new known issue that is affecting some customers.

Here are the details:

  • The issue affects the security updates KB5040442 and KB5040427, which Microsoft released on July 9, 2024.
  • Affected devices may boot into a BitLocker recovery screen.
  • To get out, customers need to enter the device's BitLocker recovery key.

Microsoft has confirmed the issue. The company says that devices that have Device Encryption enabled are more likely to be hit by the issue. You can check whether that is the case in the following way:

  • Windows 10: Open Settings > Update & security -- If you do not see Device Encryption on the page, it is not enabled.
  • Windows 11: Open Settings > Privacy & security -- If you do not see Device Encryption listed on the page, it is not enabled.

It does not answer why some customers get hit by it and others do not. The workaround is simple, provided that you have access to the BitLocker recovery key.

If you do not, Microsoft advises customers to log into the BitLocker recovery screen portal to look it up.

Most home users should be able to retrieve the recovery key and type it on the recovery screen to continue.

Tip: it is a good idea to keep it save somewhere else than online. You could print it out or save it to a password manager's vault.

Microsoft revealed that it is investigating the issue and will publish an update once it has more information to share about it.

Windows users who have not installed the security updates yet on their devices may want to make sure that they have the recovery key for BitLocker at hand just in case before installing the update.

You can keep an eye on the known issues page for Windows 10 and Windows 11 if you are affected or prefer to delay the installation of the update until the issue has been fixed for good.

Do you use BitLocker encryption on your devices, or another solution, or none at all? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Windows: latest security update is causing huge issues for some users
Article Name
Windows: latest security update is causing huge issues for some users
Description
Microsoft has just confirmed a new known issue that is affecting some customers who run the latest versions of Windows 10 or Windows 11.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

A new journey with Windows

Windows 10 Support until 2030? 0Patch makes it possible
Is This the End of the Windows 10 Era

Microsoft lists reasons why Windows 11 is better than Windows 10 but forgets to mention this

How to block Windows 11 from encrypting drives during installation
Microsoft confirms it can't fix KB5034441 0x80070643 error on Windows 10

Microsoft confirms it can't fix KB5034441 0x80070643 error on Windows 10

Windows 10 updates download faster now
Sign up

Windows 10: Sign in to your Microsoft account messages roll out

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on July 25, 2024 at 5:17 pm
    Reply

    I don’t know much about bitlocker so let’s see if I got this right.

    You encrypt all the data on your PC with a key, for security reasons.

    Then you give a copy of your key to M.$?

    /dogheadtilt

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved