Windows: latest security update is causing huge issues for some users

If you have installed the June 2024 security updates for Windows and managed to boot into the desktop after the required restart, congratulations.

Microsoft has just confirmed a new known issue that is affecting some customers.

Here are the details:

The issue affects the security updates KB5040442 and KB5040427, which Microsoft released on July 9, 2024.

Affected devices may boot into a BitLocker recovery screen.

To get out, customers need to enter the device's BitLocker recovery key.

Microsoft has confirmed the issue. The company says that devices that have Device Encryption enabled are more likely to be hit by the issue. You can check whether that is the case in the following way:

Windows 10 : Open Settings > Update & security -- If you do not see Device Encryption on the page, it is not enabled.

: Open Settings > Update & security -- If you do not see Device Encryption on the page, it is not enabled. Windows 11: Open Settings > Privacy & security -- If you do not see Device Encryption listed on the page, it is not enabled.

It does not answer why some customers get hit by it and others do not. The workaround is simple, provided that you have access to the BitLocker recovery key.

If you do not, Microsoft advises customers to log into the BitLocker recovery screen portal to look it up.

Most home users should be able to retrieve the recovery key and type it on the recovery screen to continue.

Tip: it is a good idea to keep it save somewhere else than online. You could print it out or save it to a password manager's vault.

Microsoft revealed that it is investigating the issue and will publish an update once it has more information to share about it.

Windows users who have not installed the security updates yet on their devices may want to make sure that they have the recovery key for BitLocker at hand just in case before installing the update.

You can keep an eye on the known issues page for Windows 10 and Windows 11 if you are affected or prefer to delay the installation of the update until the issue has been fixed for good.

Do you use BitLocker encryption on your devices, or another solution, or none at all? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

