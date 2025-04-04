New Windows 11 Start menu will merge pinned and recommended sections for easy access

Microsoft is revamping the Start Menu on Windows 11 to streamlining the user interface. It will merge the pinned and recommended sections into a combined section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change has been spotted in the latest Insider Preview build and is expected to enhance usability, potentially drawing back users from Windows 10, which offers a more intuitive Start menu experience.

Microsoft's new design features a wider layout, which will give users more space to pin their favorite apps to the Start Menu for quick access. It also has an option to display all pinned apps without the need to expand the view, this is a notable improvement from the current setup that requires users to navigate through multiple clicks.

Users will be able to remove the Recommended section, which lists recent apps and files that they had accessed or installed, something which had been requested by users for a long time. The option will be available under the Settings app > Personalization > Start section.

Ever since its launch, critics have pointed out that Windows 11 Start Menu lacks options to customize the experience, which made it one of the more frequently criticized aspects of the operating system, and has led to users opting for third-party Start Menu replacements like Start11. Previously, users had to access the apps list separately on Windows 11 Start Menu, creating a disjointed experience. By consolidating these features, Microsoft aims to significantly enhance the overall functionality and user experience.

This update is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks. But it may take a while before the new Start Menu comes to all Windows users.

Source: Windows Central

Advertisement