New Windows 11 Start Menu will merge pinned and recommended sections for easy access
Microsoft is revamping the Start Menu on Windows 11 to streamlining the user interface. It will merge the pinned and recommended sections into a combined section.
The change has been spotted in the latest Insider Preview build and is expected to enhance usability, potentially drawing back users from Windows 10, which offers a more intuitive Start menu experience.
Microsoft's new design features a wider layout, which will give users more space to pin their favorite apps to the Start Menu for quick access. It also has an option to display all pinned apps without the need to expand the view, this is a notable improvement from the current setup that requires users to navigate through multiple clicks.
Users will be able to remove the Recommended section, which lists recent apps and files that they had accessed or installed, something which had been requested by users for a long time. The option will be available under the Settings app > Personalization > Start section.
Ever since its launch, critics have pointed out that Windows 11 Start Menu lacks options to customize the experience, which made it one of the more frequently criticized aspects of the operating system, and has led to users opting for third-party Start Menu replacements like Start11. Previously, users had to access the apps list separately on Windows 11 Start Menu, creating a disjointed experience. By consolidating these features, Microsoft aims to significantly enhance the overall functionality and user experience.
This update is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks. But it may take a while before the new Start Menu comes to all Windows users.
Source: Windows CentralAdvertisement
Comments
Microsoft needs to fix themes from requiring signature so users don’t have to take risk of installing UXThemePatcher or SecureUxTheme. It will make installing themes from VSthemes or DeviantArt lot easier.
Do we need any more evidence that the Windows team is full of morons? How can they get the UX wrong every time when it’s staring them in the face? Lots of people gave feedback on what they really wanted out of the Windows Start menu and taskbar, and yet they keep coming up with the stupidest crap.
They have changed the menu so much since Windows 8 that at this point nobody is sure what is the standard anymore. Some people that use 3rd party replacements go for the Windows 7 style menu, some go for the Windows 10, but the one in 11 is just too weird. It’s like they are trying to incorporate mobile touch-oriented design on a desktop with mouse and keyboard.
In comparison, Mac OS has been about the same for over 20+ years. I recently used a Mac for the first time and while it was hard to get used to its weirdness, I saw it looked and worked the same I’ve been observing it since around 2008 when I learned about its existence. People don’t want change and don’t need it when the change itself is not needed.
I think Microsoft are falling for the same delusion that Mozilla are with Firefox – they constantly change the UI in big ways, but underneath it’s still the same old and outdated code and still suffering from the same problems. I don’t know if they are trying to lie to users that “things are changing and it’s getting better because of that” or they are lying to themselves. Or some people whose job at either company is so irrelevant that they come up with problems and then sell the solution in hopes that they will retain their relevancy is the cause of it.
Windows 7 had the last good menu and overall UI. Nothing should have changed from that. If Windows 8 never happened with its backwards design and UX and then Windows 10 wouldn’t have still retained the ugly, flat rectangular look from 8, then the appearance might have just kept naturally evolving from 7 with removing of the gloss and some of the gradients and going for the design philosophy of Windows 11 earlier.
The problem is Windows is so big and influential, that after Windows 8, everything started copying that ugly flat rectangular look. Websites got redesigned, 3rd party programs did too, there are still programs that haven’t been updated to blend in with Windows 11.
This is how Wise Program Uninstaller used to look before the ugliness of Windows 8/10 took over. It used to be nice and sleek:
https://i.ibb.co/0RKkFHB2/image.png
And this is how it looks after it was influenced by the ugly flat and rectangular design direction:
https://i.ibb.co/bMztkY7W/image.png
Before it had more colors, there was a lot of gray background, scrollbars had a design, things were easier to see and differentiate from one another.
Then it was made to look like Windows 8/10 – a perpetual beta test with a UI that looks like some early alpha snapshot with placeholder UI just so one can say “it has some UI”. There is so much white, it’s blinding and confusing, you can’t tell where one section of the UI ends and another one begins. It’s like the work of some amateur who hasn’t studied GUI & UX. And you don’t have to be a master chef to be able to say when the food sucks. If it wasn’t for Windows 8/10, this would have never happened.
I hope MacOS and Linux gain more market share, MacOS needs to be less expensive and thus more accessible to people and Linux needs some kind of a marketing push or something to gain at least 10% of world market share before it becomes taken into consideration and program developers start building native versions and use its UI as a guide for their own UI.
I’ve been trying Linux since 2008, stuck for a month with it around 2010 and have been using it full time as the only OS on my computer since 2024 and I can say that the UI hasn’t changed that much. Only the Gnome DE has made massive changes, KDE, Cinnamon, Mate, XFCE look the same and if they are the driving factor, it would be much better, but Gnome frankly looks kind of as bad as Windows now – too simplistic and most elements are hidden behind a hamburger menu like it’s some mobile app and not a full-fledged desktop program.