Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary with a free set of Windows Wallpapers and digital goodies
Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft 50 years ago on April 4th, 1975. While the two may have had ambitions, they probably did not imagine how successful of a company Microsoft would become in the decades that followed.
To celebrate its anniversary, Microsoft has released a batch of wallpapers for its Windows operating system and some other goodies.
Tip: You can click on this link to download the wallpapers as a ZIP archive to your system. The archive has a size of 24 megabytes and contains eight images in black and light variants each.
Microsoft has this to say about the release: "As we look ahead to Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, we’re celebrating the iconic memories and moments you’ve made over the past five decades. What better way to celebrate than with exclusive products like nostalgic Windows wallpapers—channeling the retro colors, pixelated edges and anticipation of new Windows releases across time. Made by three Microsoft designers and Windows superfans, our limited-edition wallpapers reimagine Windows’ most memorable moments."
Here is a preview of what you find inside.
You get two Windows logo, Microsoft Mahjong, Cascading Solitaire, and Yellow Tullips wallpapers in the pack. These come in light and dark variants, and two different sizes, which means that their are suitable for dark and light desktop schemes.
As far as the resolutions are concerned, the wallpapers are available as 3840 x 2160 and 3440 x 1400 pixel images.
Some look rather basic, as they just display 50 using Mahjong tiles or Solitaire cards. Die-hard players may still find these interesting.
The Windows logo wallpaper is probably the most interesting one, as it references several symbolic programs, features, or services. There is Clippy, Internet Explorer, or an Xbox Controller among many others. Last but not least, there is the tulip wallpaper that users flowers to display the number 50.
More than just wallpapers
The 50th page on Microsoft's Unlocked website highlights other content that Microsoft has released to celebrate its anniversary.
Here is the overview:
- New Dynamic Backgrounds for Microsoft's Xbox that feature "iconic characters" like Master Chief, Vault Boy, or Marcus Fenix.
- Nostalgic profile themes for Xbox.
- Exclusive Xbox badges.
- A 50th themed Solitaire theme for the Windows app.
- A 50th theme for the Microsoft Edge web browser.
- 50th designs in Clipchamp, the video editor.
- 50 days of fun and learning with Microsoft's AI Skills fest.
- New merch celebrating the 50th anniversary.
Here are the steps to download and set the 50th anniversary theme in Microsoft Solitaire.
- Open Microsoft Solitaire on your system.
- Select Menu and then Themes.
- Click on Microsoft 50th to download and apply the theme.
Note: if the theme is not available yet, try checking for an update for Microsoft Solitaire in the Microsoft Store.
Now it is your turn: do you like the wallpapers and digital items, or would you have preferred something different? Feel free to leave a comment down below.
Microsoft has been around for 50 years, but they still can’t make their wallpapers using their own operating system. Inside the zip file is OSX folder. What a joke. This explains a lot about the company and why all of their products are now crap. Tulips are the only suitable wallpaper. The rest are too noisy to use as wallpapers. Miss the days when they genuinely tried. Windows 7 Beta fish is still my favorite.
This reads like something from the Babylon Bee
“Microsoft Shares Collapse Again (Down $101), Fifth Round of Microsoft Mass Layoffs in Less Than 100 Days in 2025”
https://techrights.org/n/2025/04/07/Microsoft_Shares_Collapse_Again_Down_101_Fifth_Round_of_Microso.shtml
“Microsoft cuts another 2,000 jobs. So says the media, albeit in vague terms and with cheeky linguistics.
This is just over a week after unrelated news from China. The so-called ‘AI’ lab, i.e. the future strategic area (according to Microsoft), is closing down.
Something isn’t right. Right?
It looks like Microsoft spins out of control faster than we envisioned, using paid-for PR spam (like NPR running paid ads for Bill Gates and speaking about anniversaries) to distract from these mass layoffs, shutdowns, and collapse of the datacentre expansion plans (the biggest scam or vapourware of 2025).
What will Microsoft’s response be other than harassing critics who consistently report on mass layoffs at Microsoft since 2008?”
Elon should buy it when it drops further.
Imagine what he could do with MS?
Make a reliable OS. And finally get rid of Gate control.
What would then Gates be?
This is not the place for political commentary or opinions. Your comment should be removed.
How about bringing back support for XP and 7? Now THAT would be something making users happy.
They should’ve offered replacements for the blue screen. ;)
They already did. The next version of Windows 11 will have a black screen ot death (green on insider/preview builds).
It as even less information that the current one, and removed the QR link to a page with additional information.
After 50 years of disappointment, defective softwares, millions of hours of rectification, making almost trillions in revenue, and this is what they offer the public it fleeced?
This is what they think of you.
Rather wonderful from a business point of view; I read the Hudson’s Bay Company is shutting down.
“The Hudson’s Bay Company is a Canadian holding company of department stores, and the oldest corporation in North America.”
“After incorporation by English royal charter in 1670, the company was granted a right of ‘sole trade and commerce’ over an expansive area of land known as Rupert’s Land, comprising much of the Hudson Bay drainage basin.”
Those wonderfully beautiful three striped color blankets–never more to be made!
Hope Gates isn’t gloating over a significant achievement, but one that falls short of other companies.
I have a better idea –
“Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary by reversing its decision to end support for Windows 10 in October, and continue providing updates indefinitely”
All I can say is, “good God” and “no thanks.”