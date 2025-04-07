Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary with a free set of Windows Wallpapers and digital goodies

Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft 50 years ago on April 4th, 1975. While the two may have had ambitions, they probably did not imagine how successful of a company Microsoft would become in the decades that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate its anniversary, Microsoft has released a batch of wallpapers for its Windows operating system and some other goodies.

Tip: You can click on this link to download the wallpapers as a ZIP archive to your system. The archive has a size of 24 megabytes and contains eight images in black and light variants each.

Microsoft has this to say about the release: "As we look ahead to Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, we’re celebrating the iconic memories and moments you’ve made over the past five decades. What better way to celebrate than with exclusive products like nostalgic Windows wallpapers—channeling the retro colors, pixelated edges and anticipation of new Windows releases across time. Made by three Microsoft designers and Windows superfans, our limited-edition wallpapers reimagine Windows’ most memorable moments."

Here is a preview of what you find inside.

You get two Windows logo, Microsoft Mahjong, Cascading Solitaire, and Yellow Tullips wallpapers in the pack. These come in light and dark variants, and two different sizes, which means that their are suitable for dark and light desktop schemes.

As far as the resolutions are concerned, the wallpapers are available as 3840 x 2160 and 3440 x 1400 pixel images.

Some look rather basic, as they just display 50 using Mahjong tiles or Solitaire cards. Die-hard players may still find these interesting.

The Windows logo wallpaper is probably the most interesting one, as it references several symbolic programs, features, or services. There is Clippy, Internet Explorer, or an Xbox Controller among many others. Last but not least, there is the tulip wallpaper that users flowers to display the number 50.

More than just wallpapers

The 50th page on Microsoft's Unlocked website highlights other content that Microsoft has released to celebrate its anniversary.

Here is the overview:

New Dynamic Backgrounds for Microsoft's Xbox that feature "iconic characters" like Master Chief, Vault Boy, or Marcus Fenix.

Nostalgic profile themes for Xbox.

Exclusive Xbox badges.

A 50th themed Solitaire theme for the Windows app.

A 50th theme for the Microsoft Edge web browser.

50th designs in Clipchamp, the video editor.

50 days of fun and learning with Microsoft's AI Skills fest.

New merch celebrating the 50th anniversary.

Here are the steps to download and set the 50th anniversary theme in Microsoft Solitaire.

Open Microsoft Solitaire on your system. Select Menu and then Themes. Click on Microsoft 50th to download and apply the theme.

Note: if the theme is not available yet, try checking for an update for Microsoft Solitaire in the Microsoft Store.

Now it is your turn: do you like the wallpapers and digital items, or would you have preferred something different? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary Article Name Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary with a free set of Windows Wallpapers and digital goodies Description Microsoft published new wallpapers and other digital goodies for various products and Windows to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement