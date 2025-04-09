Windows under attack: 0-day vulnerability used by ransomware group
Microsoft released security updates for Windows yesterday and revealed today that the updates include a patch for a 0-day issue that is exploited in the wild.
The vulnerability -- Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- is tracked as CVE-2025-29824.
Important information:
- The issue affects most supported server and client versions of Windows, including Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server 2025.
- Microsoft notes that the exploit does not work in Windows 11, version 24H2.
- It is a use-after-free security issue that may be exploited for local elevation attacks.
- The attack does not require user interaction.
- The attacker may gain system privileges upon successful exploitation.
Microsoft notes that it is aware of limited attacks. It mentions targets in the IT and real estate sectors in the United States, the financial sector in Venezuela, a Spanish software company, and the retail sector in Saudi Arabia specifically in a special announcement on its security website.
Installation of the update protects systems against exploits. Microsoft's guidance includes an ominous note revealing that the company is delaying the patch for Windows 10 systems. It does not provide an explanation for the delay. Affected users and administrators are asked to monitor the official CVE on Microsoft's MSRC website for updates regarding the rollout of the patch to Windows 10 systems.
Home users may use Windows Update to install the patch immediately on Windows 11. This is done via Settings > Windows Update. Note that a restart of the system is necessary to finalize the installation of the security update.
On the technical side, the vulnerability is found in the Common Log File System (CLFS) kernel driver according to Microsoft. The company says that has not determined the initial attack vector, but discovered "some notable pre-exploitation behaviors by Storm-2460".
Good to known: Storm 2460, which is better known as RansomEXX, is a notorious ransomware group.
Microsoft observed the following behavior in multiple cases:
- The threat actor uses the certutil tool to download a malicious file from a legitimate but compromised third-party website.
- The downloaded file was a malicious MSBuild file.
- The malware in question goes by the name PipeMagic, which has been known since 2023.
- After deployment of the malware, it is exploiting the vulnerability described in this guide for process injection into system processes.
One of the activities of the malware on the user system is the dumping and parsing of LSASS memory to obtain user credentials. Ransomware activity followed on the target systems, notably file encryption and the adding of random extensions.
Closing Words
Microsoft recommends to install the Windows security patches immediately to protect systems from exploit attempts. The delay on Windows 10 is unfortunate, as it means that systems remain vulnerable to attacks until Microsoft releases the patch for the system.
Now You: when do you install updates on your systems? Did you install the April 2025 security updates already?
Comments
I encourage my computer shops customers to install 0patch on Windows 10. Microsoft support ends soon enough and 0patch will patch through 2030.
Oh dear. Too bad there isn’t an alternative OS that people could possibly install on those same systems, one that is developed openly with many eyes inspecting the code. One that will run most of the same programs and games, or at least suitable alternatives.
@Andy,
Your obviously not a gamer. The list of games you can not run on linux is endless.
The ones you can run on Linux are old and it’s difficult to even get them to work.
I wish they would run on Linux. If they would I would not have windows on my gaming pc’s.
Some games with anticheat even run on Linux, it’s a matter of the developer to allow the anticheat to detect Linux and not block it but allow it. Some games on Steam allow that, like Marvel Rivals and that Chinese Delta Force game that released recently has an anticheat that currently doesn’t allow Linux, but the developers have said that they plan to add Linux support in the future.
There are indeed a lot of games that don’t run on Linux and it’s solely because of the anticheat, but I think the list of games that run is significantly bigger.
I count it as a blessing that over the last few years I lost almost all of my desire to play games so now using Linux is much easier, I don’t have to worry about “is game X going to run or not?” I just don’t care since I won’t play it anyways. It’s not the same for everyone, but if other people are in similar situation, Linux can become a viable alternative.
Thanks for the info Martin.