Microsoft suggests to trade your PC or recycle it in "end of support for Windows 10" emails

Microsoft is sending out emails to customers who still run the Windows 10 operating system to inform them that support for Windows 10 is ending later this year.

The email begins harmlessly enough: "End of support for Windows 10 is approaching" is displayed in big letters at the top of the email. Below is a button to check the eligibility for an upgrade to Windows 10 and an ad to explore new computers.

A short frequently asked questions section is displayed next. Microsoft answers some questions that customers may have, but as you will see later, omits vital information.

What does this mean for me

First, Microsoft offers an answer to the question that most customers may have on their mind after receiving the email: "What does this mean for me". According to Microsoft, it means that "after October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide free software updates from Windows Update, technical assistance, or security fixes for Windows 10".

This is technically correct. Note the use of the word "free" in the answer. What Microsoft does not reveal is that customers may extend support by a year through extended security updates, short ESU. Microsoft confirmed that these are available for consumers and businesses this time. The previous extension for Windows 7 was only available for businesses. Consumers may extend support by a year for 30 Dollars, while businesses may extend support by up to three years.

There is also a way to enable ESU on systems for longer and without paying, and an option to subscribe to 0Patch security updates for Windows 10. The latter is also available for around 30 Dollar per year, but 0Patch guarantees support until at least 2030.

What can I do with my old computer

The next question, "What can I do with my old computer", suggests two things: trade it in or recycle it. Both lead to the purchase of a new PC, likely with Windows. Windows 10 users do have more options. Staying on Windows 10 without updates is one of them, but not suggested. There is the option to upgrade to Windows 11, even if the computer's hardware is not compatible. This should work for most PCs that were assembled in the past decade.

Another option is to switch to Linux, a free operating system that is available even for older systems. While that means a bit of work, as data needs to be migrated and Linux installed, it is a viable option for some users who do not want to buy a new PC or can't afford it.

The remaining questions

The third question confirms that Microsoft won't block users from using their Windows 10 PCs, even after support ended. That is reassuring. The final question claims that Windows 11 is more secure than Windows 10.

Closing Words

Microsoft wants customers to buy new PCs with Windows 11, preferably Copilot+ PCs. The next best thing in the eyes of Microsoft is an upgraded PC. All other options are not mentioned by Microsoft, but that does not mean that they do not exist.

Now it is your turn. Did you receive an email by Microsoft about Windows 10's end of support? Or do you run Windows 11 or another operating system already?

