Could Amazon's 'Buy for Me' redefine the future of online shopping?

Amazon is taking artificial intelligence to the next-level with its newly announced “Buy for me” feature. This innovative functionality allows users to purchase items from third-party retailers without leaving the Amazon app

The shopping-giant has revealed that the feature uses agentic AI, based on Amazon’s Nova AI system, and aims to streamline the purchasing process by navigating to various retailer sites to complete transactions on behalf of users.

When searching for products to users in the Amazon Shopping app, users can tap the “Buy for me” option on an item in the results. The app will present an estimated total that includes the item price, shipping, and applicable taxes. Importantly, the product information is sourced directly from the retailers' websites and refreshed regularly to ensure accuracy. Once a purchase is initiated, Amazon utilizes the user's pre-configured contact, payment, and shipping details, effectively keeping the transaction within the familiar framework of the Amazon app. The company has highlighted that all personal data is encrypted, and that it does not have access to previous orders made on the brand's websites.

Despite this seamless experience, it’s critical to note that purchases made through this feature are not classified as transactions by Amazon. Consequently, the company's established policies regarding returns and terms of service do not apply to these third-party purchases, which could pose some challenges for consumers who may be unsatisfied with their purchase. It is unclear whether third-part stores can opt out of the feature, or whether Amazon takes a cut from these purchases.

As AI technologies continue to evolve, Amazon's foray into agentic AI shopping may set a precedent that could influence how other retailers approach their online services. It's still in testing, available to some iOS and Android users. This development could potentially position Amazon as a comprehensive shopping application.

Source: The Verge

