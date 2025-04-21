Amazon is set to launch Linux-based Vega OS for its TVs to replace Fire OS

Amazon is preparing to announce a big change that could impact its smart device ecosystem. The company is by developing a new operating system called Vega OS, to replace the existing Android-based Fire OS for its televisions.

LowPass, which is a reliable source for Amazon leaks, reports that Amazon has been working on a Linux-based OS which is codenamed Vega, since 2023. This operating system is set to launch later this year. Amazon is actively courting major publishers to bring their apps for Vega OS. Unlike its predecessor, Vega will require apps to be designed in a web-forward format. This could significantly restrict users' ability to sideload third-party apps, which has been a popular feature for accessing non-native streaming services and customizing user experiences on Fire TV devices.

The impact of this change could resonate with Amazon's loyal customer base, who have grown accustomed to the flexibility offered by the Android ecosystem. Many users rely on sideloading to access popular apps not available in the Fire TV app store, such as Kodi , IPTV emulators. Many users also use SmartTubeNext to watch YouTube without ads on their TV. If Vega OS does limit sideloading capabilities, it could alienate a key segment of their market.

Despite speculation regarding potential delays or even abandonment of the Vega project earlier this year, Amazon appears fully committed to it. Notably, elements of Vega OS have already been integrated into existing Amazon products, such as the Echo Show 5, Echo Hub, and Echo Spot.

As Amazon prepares to introduce its first streaming device powered by Vega OS, the shift from a fork of Android to a Linux-based OS could serve to redefine user interactions with Amazon’s ecosystem, raising questions about the future of customization and application diversity on its platforms. Amazon is expected to continue to offer some Fire TVs that run on the Android-based operating system.

Source: Tom's Guide

