Amazon: disables local processing of Alexa voice requests today

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 28, 2025
Updated • Mar 16, 2025
Amazon
|
2

As an Amazon Echo customer, you may have had access to an option that processed your voice input locally on the device instead of on Amazon servers. Echo customers had to enable the feature manually to take advantage of it.

A text transcript would then be transmitted to the cloud so that the server-side processing of Alexa could respond to the query. The option would not prevent all ways of sending audio data to Alexa. For instance, it did not prevent users from sending voice messages to someone else.

Amazon will remove the option from compatible Echo devices starting today. This means that voice commands will be transmitted to Amazon servers for processing, even if the option to process voice commands locally was enabled previously.

Amazon will set the new default to "Don't save recordings". While that won't prevent the server-side processing, it ensures that voice data is deleted after it has been processed by Alexa according to Amazon.

Downside here is that some Alexa features, like the ability to distinguish voices, won't be available anymore.

Amazon reasons in the notification that new AI features require the cloud. While not specifically mentioned, it is likely hinting at the upcoming Alexa+ AI features Amazon is working on.

Here is Amazon's message to affected Echo customers:

We are reaching out to let you know that the Alexa feature “Do Not Send Voice Recordings” that you enabled on your supported Echo device(s) will no longer be available beginning March 28th, 2025. This feature allowed compatible Echo devices to process the audio of Alexa requests locally on device. As we continue to expand Alexa’s capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the preceding power of Amazon’s secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature.

If you do not take action, your Alexa Settings will automatically be updated to “Don’t save recordings.” This means that, starting on March 28th, your voice recordings will be sent to and processed in the cloud, and they will be deleted after Alexa processes your requests. Any previously saved voice recordings will also be deleted. If your voice recordings setting is updated to “Don’t save recordings,” voice ID will not work and you will not be able to create a voice ID for individual users to access more personalized features.

It is important to note that only a handful of Echo devices supported the feature. According to Amazon, these were the 4th. generation Echo Dot, and the Echo Show 10 and 15. The feature was also only available for users in the United States who set the device language to English.

While that certainly limits the number of affected users, it certainly won't sit well with users who do not want their voice data transmitted to the cloud.

Whereas other companies launch on-device processing features, it appears that Amazon has decided to focus solely on the cloud.

 Now You: do you own devices like Amazon's Echo? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Amazon: disables local processing of Alexa voice requests today
Article Name
Amazon: disables local processing of Alexa voice requests today
Description
Amazon is removing an option from certain Echo-devices that supported the processing of voice input on the local device and not the cloud.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Amazon Prime Video's AI will recap the story for you

Amazon: just getting started with Prime Video ads, highlights interactive advertisement
amazon prime video windows 10

Prime Video Introduces AI-Powered Dubbing in English and Spanish
Amazon Unveils Alexa Plus: Its Next Generation Voice Assistant

Amazon Unveils Alexa Plus: Its Next Generation Voice Assistant
amazon anywhere

Amazon Discontinues TikTok-Style Inspire Shopping Feed
Can Alexa call 911 if needed

Amazon’s New AI-Powered Alexa Could Be Its Biggest Upgrade Yet
How to cancel Amazon Music

Amazon Raises Music Unlimited Prices—Here’s How Much You’ll Pay Now

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on March 28, 2025 at 11:56 pm
    Reply

    Have I ever purchased a device designed specifically to eavsdrop on me and send the recordings to a third party?

    No.

  2. boris said on March 28, 2025 at 11:41 pm
    Reply

    So they want more of your data. How unsurprising. This is a reason I do not use voice enable search anywhere and disable it everywhere.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved