Amazon Unveils Alexa Plus: Its Next Generation Voice Assistant
Feb 27, 2025
Amazon has officially launched Alexa Plus, a cutting-edge voice assistant powered by generative AI. This next-generation assistant promises to revolutionize user interaction by enabling more fluid and conversational exchanges, adapting its responses based on individual preferences in entertainment and food.

Among Alexa Plus's standout features is its ability to perform tasks autonomously.  According to Tom's Hardware, users can simply say, "I need everything for banana bread except the spices," and the assistant will generate a streamlined shopping list. Furthermore, Alexa Plus can actively monitor pricing for event tickets, alerting users when costs drop to their desired range. It also connects with third-party services, allowing users to report issues, such as a malfunctioning oven, and receive curated repair options.

The service has been priced at $19.99 per month, Alexa Plus will be complimentary for Amazon Prime members when it rolls out in the United States in the coming weeks. However, compatibility is currently limited to select Echo Show devices—specifically the Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and the 21, meaning users with devices lacking displays, such as the Echo Dot, will be left out for now.

In addition to its comprehensive smart home capabilities, which include voice-activated routine creation and personalized music playlists, Alexa Plus introduces features aimed at younger users, such as "Explore with Alexa," a learning tool, and "Stories with Alexa," which generates creative narratives on command. Moreover, Alexa can manage documents, providing quick summaries and answering specific inquiries related to family communications.

Amazon has also teased its new Alexa AI Multi-Agent SDK, which will allow brands to integrate their agents alongside Alexa, potentially elevating the capabilities and skills available to users.

