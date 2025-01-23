Claude AI's upcoming voice feature will transform the user experience

Anthropic's Claude AI is set to receive significant updates that could reshape user interactions with the chatbot. The company has revealed its plans to introduce a two-way voice mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claude AI to add a two-way voice mode

The news comes via an announcement made by CEO Dario Amodei at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he said the new feature would allow users to engage in hands-free conversations with Claude. This upgrade aims to enhance the conversation by providing more natural exchanges between the user and the chatbot. It could offer a familiar experience for users who have used voice assistants like Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa, but this time, the AI will join in the conversation.

In addition to voice capabilities, Claude will also get a memory function that enables it to remember past chats, to recall personal details like a user's favorite book or hobby. The AI will use such information to provide a deeper user engagement in future chats. The accuracy of such conversations remains to be seen, but as long as it doesn't exaggerate the data that it provides, this could prove to be a useful option to have.

Amodei had stated that the company has seen a surge in AI demand, especially in the last quarter, which has overwhelmed the ability to provide computing needs for users. This has driven the company to upgrade its services rapidly. And there are other AI services which make it more difficult to compete in a burgeoning market. Microsoft Copilot, Open AI's ChatGPT, and Google Gemini dominate the AI industry, but Anthropic's two-way voice mode and memory features could allow it to position Claude as a more interactive experience compared to those of its rivals.

Claude will also improve the rate limits to allow users to access the AI more frequently.

Summary Article Name Claude AI's upcoming voice feature will transform user experience Description Claude AI to introduce two-way voice mode and a memory feature. Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement