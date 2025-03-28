Instagram introduces fast-forward feature for Reels to compete with TikTok

Meta has announced an exciting new feature for Instagram users aimed at enhancing the Reels experience. The update introduces the ability to fast-forward through Reels videos, a functionality that has been a staple of TikTok’s platform.

9to5Mac says that Instagram viewers can use the new feature watch Reels at 2x speed by pressing and holding either side of the screen. This enhancement comes in response to the increasing length of Reels, which used to be limited to 15 seconds but can now extend to several minutes. While many users will welcome the convenience of skipping through longer videos, creators are expressing concerns about how this trend towards shorter attention spans might affect audience engagement with longer content.

Meta's strategy is directed to compete more effectively with TikTok, which pioneered several features that have changed the landscape of short-form video content. TikTok had introduced the 2x playback speed on its platform wayback in 2013. Amidst these changes, Instagram is also reportedly developing a new mobile video editing app known as Edits. Initially expected to launch this month, the release has been delayed. The app is anticipated to provide tools for shooting and editing videos directly from smartphones and will compete with CapCut, an editing application which is also owned by TikTok.

Instagram is clearly positioning itself as a leading social platform that attracts a growing audience that feeds on rapid, engaging content, while also providing more creative tools. Users interested in these features should ensure they have the latest version of the Instagram app installed to use the new feature.

