Vivaldi integrates Proton VPN for enhanced browsing privacy

Vivaldi Technologies has announced a partnership with Proton AG to integrate Proton VPN directly into the Vivaldi web browser. This collaboration aims to enhance user privacy by providing built-in virtual private network (VPN) capabilities without the need for additional software installations.

The integration introduces the free version of Proton VPN into Vivaldi's desktop browser. Users can access this feature by logging into their Vivaldi account, which then enables private browsing through Proton VPN's secure servers. The free service allows connections to servers in five randomly selected countries and offers moderate browsing speeds. For users seeking enhanced performance and a broader selection of server locations, an upgrade to Proton VPN's premium service is available at $10 per month, granting access to servers in over 110 countries with faster speeds.

Both Vivaldi and Proton are European companies committed to providing independent and privacy-focused technological solutions. Vivaldi CEO Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner emphasized the importance of European alternatives in the tech industry, highlighting the increasing demand for services that operate outside the influence of major tech giants. This partnership reflects their mutual dedication to user privacy and data protection.

Currently, the Proton VPN integration is available exclusively on the desktop version of the Vivaldi browser. Users can activate the VPN by logging into their Vivaldi account, which simplifies the process and removes the need for separate VPN applications or extensions. While there is no official confirmation regarding mobile integration, Vivaldi has indicated that future support for mobile platforms is under consideration.

The collaboration between Vivaldi and Proton represents a significant step towards enhancing online privacy for users, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to uphold user privacy in the digital age.

Source: Neowin

