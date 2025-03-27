Vivaldi integrates Proton VPN for enhanced browsing privacy

Workspaces now support Quick Commands in Vivaldi
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 27, 2025
Updated • Mar 27, 2025
Vivaldi
|
0

Vivaldi Technologies has announced a partnership with Proton AG to integrate Proton VPN directly into the Vivaldi web browser. This collaboration aims to enhance user privacy by providing built-in virtual private network (VPN) capabilities without the need for additional software installations.

The integration introduces the free version of Proton VPN into Vivaldi's desktop browser. Users can access this feature by logging into their Vivaldi account, which then enables private browsing through Proton VPN's secure servers. The free service allows connections to servers in five randomly selected countries and offers moderate browsing speeds. For users seeking enhanced performance and a broader selection of server locations, an upgrade to Proton VPN's premium service is available at $10 per month, granting access to servers in over 110 countries with faster speeds.

Both Vivaldi and Proton are European companies committed to providing independent and privacy-focused technological solutions. Vivaldi CEO Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner emphasized the importance of European alternatives in the tech industry, highlighting the increasing demand for services that operate outside the influence of major tech giants. This partnership reflects their mutual dedication to user privacy and data protection.

Currently, the Proton VPN integration is available exclusively on the desktop version of the Vivaldi browser. Users can activate the VPN by logging into their Vivaldi account, which simplifies the process and removes the need for separate VPN applications or extensions. While there is no official confirmation regarding mobile integration, Vivaldi has indicated that future support for mobile platforms is under consideration.

The collaboration between Vivaldi and Proton represents a significant step towards enhancing online privacy for users, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to uphold user privacy in the digital age.

Source: Neowin

Advertisement

Related content

Vivaldi 7.2 update brings faster address bar, customizable hotkeys and more

Vivaldi 7.2 update brings faster address bar, priority shortcuts and more

Latest Vivaldi Browser update adds more personalization options and new default search engines

Vivaldi Browser's new Dashboard feature reinvents the New Tab page
Vivaldi introduces Tab Renaming, drag-and-drop management for downloads, and more

Vivaldi introduces Tab Renaming, drag-and-drop management for downloads, and more

Vivaldi Browser 6.8 launches with updated Mail client and Chrome extension imports
Vivaldi 6.5 Sessions feature

Vivaldi update brings Session Panel, full History sync and more

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved