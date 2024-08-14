Proton VPN: free VPN users can use the browser extensions now

Proton updates its logos
Martin Brinkmann
Aug 14, 2024
Privacy news
|
4

Proton announced today that it has made the decision to allow free users of its service to use the Chrome and Firefox extensions. Up until now, access was limited to paying customers.

Here are the details:

  • Proton VPN is available as a free, limited version.
  • The browser extensions may now also be used by free users.

Note: Proton VPN is compatible with most Chromium-based and Firefox-based browsers.

Proton says that access to browser extensions was a much requested feature. Using a browser extension offers some advantages:

  • The VPN connection applies only to the browser.
  • The Proton VPN app does not need to be installed.

Access to VPN apps may be blocked in some regions. The extension may still work, however.

Proton VPN Free

Proton VPN Extension
Proton VPN installed in Firefox

The free version of Proton VPN is limited, but not as much as most other free VPNs. The developers promise that theirs is the only solution that "doesn't limit your bandwidth, spy on your, show you privacy-invading ads, or sell your data".

Some features are off-limits when you use the free version. This includes:

  • The ability to select a specific country / server to connect to.
  • The highest possible speeds.
  • Split Tunneling support.
  • Custom DNS support.
  • Advanced features, including ad-blocking, malware protections, VPN acceleration, or double-hop support.

Using the free browser extensions is very easy. If you have a Proton VPN account already, you just download the extensions for your browser and sign-in with your account. All done.

If you do not have a Proton VPN account yet, you can create one for free using two steps:

  • Provide an email address on the "Create your account" page.
  • Accept the pre-generated password or set a custom one.

That is all to it. No verification of the email address during setup.

The extensions are available here:

Using the extension

Proton Free VPN Speed Test
Speed test results of Proton VPNs browser extension

Some features that are not available are shown in the user interface. These are either darker than the rest or use the upgrade icon (which contains a plus-symbol).

Activate the icon of the extension and hit the connect button to connect to the VPN network. Note that you cannot pick a server, but that a fast nearby server is selected automatically. This can be in another country, but does not have to be. It took less than a second to connect to the VPN during tests.

A click on the features icon shows the available features. These are:

  • Auto Connect - enabled by default. Connects to the VPN automatically when the browser is started.
  • WebRTC Leak Protection -- prevents that the device's IP address is leaked using WebRTC.
  • Notifications -- Displays a notification for connect and disconnect events.

A click on the settings icon displays two options:

  • Share anonymous usage statistics -- Disabled by default.
  • Share anonymous usage crash reports - Enabled by default.

You can toggle the settings there.

The speed of the VPN was quite good during tests. On a not--so-great wireless connection, I got about 24 Mbps download and 16 Mbps upload. Sufficient for most tasks on the Internet.

Upgrades to Proton VPN Plus are available for $4.49 per month if paid when you subscribe for two years.

Closing Words

The Proton VPN browser extension works well. Compared to the majority of free VPN solutions, it is a much preferred option, considering that it does not include the negatives that come along with many free VPNs. To name a few: tracking, ads, upsell popups, bandwidth limits, selling of user data.

Free users of Proton VPN have two options now: use the dedicated VPN app on their device, or use the browser extension. Note that free is limited to one device at a time.

All in all, this improves an already-great option for users who want to protect their Internet connection and thus privacy further.

Do you use VPN solutions? If so, which do you use and why? Let us know in the comments down below.

Summary
Proton VPN: free VPN users can use the browser extensions now
Article Name
Proton VPN: free VPN users can use the browser extensions now
Description
Free users of Proton VPN may now also use the browser extensions to connect to the free VPN solution.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Tunnelvision

TunnelVision attack against VPNs breaks anonymity and bypasses encryption

Mega launches VPN for Android

Mozilla VPN: security audit results and new features announced

Mullvad VPN completes migration to disk-less VPN infrastructure

Mullvad VPN ends support for port forwarding
Top 3 VPN extensions for Google Chrome

BEST 3 VPN Extensions for Google Chrome and Stay Secure

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. chesscanoe said on August 14, 2024 at 5:01 pm
    Reply

    Apparently not all Proton VPN web pages for US use are updated yet, as HELP is contradictory in places and I could not ever validate login attempts. I had to uninstall which went well. Odds favor my errors but I gave up after trying an hour.

  2. Tom Hawack said on August 14, 2024 at 4:12 pm
    Reply

    I’ve used Windscribe’s VPN at one time, only as it’s Firefox extension. Worked flawlessly and the speeds were more than acceptable for a free plan (I had provided an email to the required free plan registration to allow an increased monthly allowance). I later removed the extension (easy account deletion) for two reasons :
    1- I practically never used it. Moreover having to pause it when accessing sites handling confidential user data was bothering : I’d never connect via a VPN to a site where I have a login registration, even if no confidential data is concerned.
    2- I was receiving far too many emails reminding my lazy brains all the advantages of a paid plan.

    I may have a try on Proton’s Free VPN Firefox extension, not sure though given VPN is definitely not much of a concern. The Proton brand does have a solid reputation of seriousness, though some may disagree, yet some are suspicious natively, so i’m sure of nothing, as practically always :)

    Thanks for the article, Martin, documented as always.

  3. VioletMoon said on August 14, 2024 at 3:31 pm
    Reply

    I use the Proton .ovpn certs and OpenVPN. One would have to try the option to realize all the benefits. Yes, great “free” VPN. I like the app as well. Wondering . . . guess I’ll try the FF extension.

  4. Tachy said on August 14, 2024 at 3:18 pm
    Reply

    We do use VPN. Saying which would kind of defeat the purpose no?

    I think the most important thing is we are not forced to use some app or extention.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved