Mega launches VPN for Android

Mega announced the launch of a dedicated VPN solution and application for Android. Available exclusively for Pro account customers, the company promises to launch dedicated versions of the VPN for Windows, Linux, macOS and iOS in the coming months.

Mega started out as the successor of the popular file sharing website Megaupload. Today, Mega describes itself as the privacy company that offers a wider range of products. Besides cloud storage, which still appears to be its main product, it is offering tools for chats and meetings, and now also a VPN.

Called Mega VPN, it is available for Android only at the time of writing. Meta Pro plan customers get access to the VPN at no extra cost. The company plans to launch a dedicated version of the VPN that does not require a Pro account in the first half of 2024.

It is too early to tell how well it will compare against established solutions such as NordVPN, Mullvad or Private Internet Access.

The announcement offers some information on the VPN, but it is shy on others. According to Mega, its VPN combines "the exceptional data security standards and practices MEGA is known for with state-of-the-art VPN technology".

Technology-wise, Mega's VPN uses WireGuard and ChaCha20 encryption. It features a kill switch and offers access to 11 locations across the world at the time. Mega admits that Mega VPN offers the core functionality needed to provide a private and secure browsing experience" but that advanced features that users come to expect from a VPN may not all be implemented at the time. The company promises to gather feedback and implement advanced features that customers want to see.

Mega Pro customers may install the VPN on up to five devices that run Google Android. Once dedicated versions for other operating systems are launched, users may install the programs and apps on these to use Mega VPN on these devices as well.

The VPN has not undergone any security audits at the time. While free for Mega Pro users, it is paramount for Mega to confirm its privacy claims using external audits.

For now, it is something that users interested in the space may want to keep an eye on. The release of dedicated apps for other operating systems and a standalone version will surely improve interest in the VPN solution.

Now You: which VPN services do you use, if any?

