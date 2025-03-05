ExpressVPN Finally Adds a Graphical Interface to Its Linux App

Agencies Ghacks
Mar 5, 2025
VPNs
|
0

ExpressVPN has officially introduced a graphical user interface (GUI) for its Linux application, a long-awaited upgrade that brings a modern and user-friendly experience to Linux users. Previously, ExpressVPN on Linux was only available via a command-line interface (CLI), making it less accessible to users unfamiliar with terminal commands.

The new GUI version mirrors the design and functionality of ExpressVPN’s Windows and macOS apps, featuring a clean interface with an intuitive layout. Key features include a simple one-click connect button, location selection, and real-time connection status. Additionally, the app supports both light and dark modes, catering to user preferences.

ExpressVPN has also introduced advanced features in this update, including:

  • Split Tunneling: Users can now choose which apps use the VPN connection and which bypass it, providing more control over network traffic.
  • Kill Switch: A built-in feature that automatically disconnects internet access if the VPN connection drops, ensuring privacy at all times.
  • Lightway Protocol: The VPN’s custom-built protocol for faster and more secure connections, optimized for performance on Linux.
  • IP-Based Split Tunneling: Unlike traditional app-based split tunneling, this feature allows users to route specific IP addresses through the VPN while keeping others on their regular network.

In addition to these security and usability improvements, ExpressVPN has also added in-app customer support, allowing users to contact the company’s support team directly through the application.

Despite this new GUI option, ExpressVPN has assured its user base that the command-line version will continue to be supported. The CLI version has also been updated with enhanced features, including app state monitoring.

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is currently available in beta for a range of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian 10, Fedora 30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Linux Mint 20, and Arch. Users can download the latest version from ExpressVPN’s official website.

This update brings ExpressVPN in line with competing VPN providers that have long offered graphical interfaces for Linux, making it a more attractive option for both novice and experienced users who prefer a streamlined experience over command-line interactions.

Source: BetaNews

Advertisement

Related content

DeepSeek AI Exposed User Data and Chat Histories

NordVPN’s New Tech Claims to Outsmart VPN Blockers—Here’s How
How do VPNs work

Mullvad VPN audit: low number of vulnerabilities found and fixed, lots of praise
Proton updates its logos

Proton VPN: free VPN users can use the browser extensions now
Tunnelvision

TunnelVision attack against VPNs breaks anonymity and bypasses encryption

Mega launches VPN for Android

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved