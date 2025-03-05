ExpressVPN Finally Adds a Graphical Interface to Its Linux App

ExpressVPN has officially introduced a graphical user interface (GUI) for its Linux application, a long-awaited upgrade that brings a modern and user-friendly experience to Linux users. Previously, ExpressVPN on Linux was only available via a command-line interface (CLI), making it less accessible to users unfamiliar with terminal commands.

The new GUI version mirrors the design and functionality of ExpressVPN’s Windows and macOS apps, featuring a clean interface with an intuitive layout. Key features include a simple one-click connect button, location selection, and real-time connection status. Additionally, the app supports both light and dark modes, catering to user preferences.

ExpressVPN has also introduced advanced features in this update, including:

Split Tunneling: Users can now choose which apps use the VPN connection and which bypass it, providing more control over network traffic.

Kill Switch: A built-in feature that automatically disconnects internet access if the VPN connection drops, ensuring privacy at all times.

Lightway Protocol: The VPN's custom-built protocol for faster and more secure connections, optimized for performance on Linux.

IP-Based Split Tunneling: Unlike traditional app-based split tunneling, this feature allows users to route specific IP addresses through the VPN while keeping others on their regular network.

In addition to these security and usability improvements, ExpressVPN has also added in-app customer support, allowing users to contact the company’s support team directly through the application.

Despite this new GUI option, ExpressVPN has assured its user base that the command-line version will continue to be supported. The CLI version has also been updated with enhanced features, including app state monitoring.

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is currently available in beta for a range of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian 10, Fedora 30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Linux Mint 20, and Arch. Users can download the latest version from ExpressVPN’s official website.

This update brings ExpressVPN in line with competing VPN providers that have long offered graphical interfaces for Linux, making it a more attractive option for both novice and experienced users who prefer a streamlined experience over command-line interactions.

Source: BetaNews

