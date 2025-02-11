Apple Releases iOS 18.3.1 and macOS 15.3.1 with Critical Security Fixes

Feb 11, 2025
Apple has released iOS 18.3.1 and macOS 15.3.1, addressing critical security vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorized access to user data. The updates are available for iPhone XS and later, various iPad models, and compatible Mac devices.

According to Apple, the vulnerability may have been exploited in highly sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals. The company has not provided detailed information about the nature of these attacks but emphasizes the importance of installing the updates promptly to protect user data.

The company writes: "Impact: A physical attack may disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals."

In addition to iOS and macOS updates, Apple has released watchOS 11.3.1 for Apple Watch users and visionOS 2.3.1 for Apple Vision Pro. These updates are recommended for all users to enhance security and device performance.

Users are advised to update their devices as soon as possible by navigating to the Software Update section in their device settings. Keeping devices updated ensures protection against known vulnerabilities and maintains optimal performance.

