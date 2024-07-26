Linux Mint 22 is an attractive option for migrating away from Windows

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 26, 2024
Linux Mint
The Linux Mint team has just released Linux Mint 22, a new major version of the free Linux distribution. With Windows 10's end of support coming up quickly next year, at least some users may consider making the switch to Linux.

While there are other options, paying Microsoft for extended support or upgrading to Windows 11, these options are not available for all users or desirable.

Linux Mint 22 is a long-term service release. Means, it is supported until 2029. Unlike Microsoft, which made drastic changes to the system requirements of Windows 11 to lock out millions of devices from upgrading to the new version, Linux Mint will continue to work on older hardware, even after 2029.

Linux Mint 22 receives the full focus of the team until 2026. Work shifts to Linux Mint 23 then and version 22 of the Linux distribution will receive security updates only going forward. Updates from Linux Mint 22 to 23 will be provided.

Linux Mint 22: what is new

Linux Mint 22

Here are the core changes in Linux Mint 22:

  • Based on the new Ubuntu 24.04 package base.
  • Kernel version is 6.8.
  • Software Manager loads faster and has improved multi-threading.
  • Unverified Flatpaks are disabled by default.
  • Preinstalled Matrix Web App for using chat networks.
  • Improved language support removes any language not selected by the user after installation to save disk space.
  • Several under-the-hood changes that update libraries or software.

Windows users who never came into contact with Linux before should not worry too much about Linux-specific terms such as Flatpaks or Gnome.

One of the best ways to test Linux is by running a Live USB version. This is offered by Linux Mint. It basically runs Linux in memory for you to try. You can run software, install apps, and see how you like it without making any changes to the installed operating system on the device.

Switching from Windows to Linux may look like a daunting task, but it has gotten a lot better in the past decade.

You can download Linux Mint 22 from the official project website. The Linux distribution comes in three flavors:

  • Cinnamon - pick if your system is fairly modern.
  • Xfce - lighter on resources, misses a few features.
  • Mate - the classic desktop environment.

Closing Words

It will be interesting to see what millions of Windows 10 users whose devices are not compatible with Windows 11 will do next year. Will 2025 be the year that Linux is entering mainstream?

What is your take on Linux Mint? If you run Windows 10 on devices, what is your plan for the operating system in 2025?

Comments

  1. hobbyist said on July 26, 2024 at 11:25 am
    @anonymous
    yep true you deserve to use what you’ve been using so far!
    such a bad post, hope because it was a bad day

  2. George P. Burdell said on July 26, 2024 at 10:50 am
    I’ve had a Linux Mint Cinnamon laptop on my desk for years. It is dead simple to install, runs without crashing, and updates itself with no worries. Boots up and shuts down almost instantly. The Mint package comes with all basic applications already installed (such as Firefox, Thunderbird, and LibreOffice) , and there are many more (like PaleMoon) easy to add with a few clicks. I almost never need to type any commands — it’s mouse clicks all the way.

    Luckily, though, my desk is large enough to hold *two* laptops, because next to this excellent Linux Mint system I have a Windows 8.1 machine that I can’t get rid of. I need it to run my old favorites WordPerfect and QuattroPro, plus Garmin Express, none of which yet can run on Linux. There is a Windows emulator for Linux (cheekily called not-an-emulator) which can handle most simpler Windows-only programs (like PopPeeper), but cannot run the ones I named which I feel I need.

    If your needs are modest, you can quit Windows immediately without looking back. Linux Mint looks and feels a lot like Windows, which is probably not an accident.

    There is a dual-boot option, to install both Windows and Linux together on a single C: drive. I have not tried this because I have two old machines and didn’t feel like having to reboot to get back and forth. I just keep two laptops side by side.

    Both my laptops have access to the same NAS (Network Attached Storage) disk which is plugged into my WiFi router. The NAS acts as a bridge if I want to copy files from one laptop to the other. I can also email stuff to myself, back and forth.

    If you have been using Windows for years, you will need to exercise your mental molars and add a few new words of Linux lingo to your vocabulary. The good news is that Linux was built with security in mind, unlike Windows, which is full of holes.

  3. Yukk said on July 26, 2024 at 10:10 am
    Linux Mint keeps insisting on looking like crap, so no worries about any mass immigrations from Windows there. Everything about the UI stinks. Even the default wallpaper is off-putting. This is still the OS for old men who have been using it since 1847. Nobody cares what’s under the hood, just look at it. Look at it! Geez, what a visual dumpster…

  4. PGiger said on July 26, 2024 at 9:57 am
    It will be interesting to see what millions of Windows 10 users whose devices are not compatible with Windows 11 will do next year.

    Maybe doing the same thing as I do and just not installing the dysfucntional Windows updates who nobody needs?
    I’m going to use Windows 10 for as long as I can, and I have not installed an update since one broke Search in 2021.
    In a corporate environment, I’D use Linux whenever possible, simply to reduce the security threat.

  5. Anonymous said on July 26, 2024 at 9:13 am
    Linux isn’t really used in any kind of professional environment outside of the infrastructure level where the lack of features is a plus, please just get a better job and a better, modern computer. You deserve better than to run a server OS made by hobbyists. At the end of a day you need something stable and not frustrating to use and Linux isn’t that.

    1. Bill said on July 26, 2024 at 11:42 am
      Really !!! you must live on a different planet. LInux in one form or another is used by NASA,the stock exchanges of NY., Germany and London,multitudes of the world’s best Universities and 90% plus of the world’s super computers.
      Have a look again my friend because you are SO wrong.

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

