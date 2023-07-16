Linux Mint 21.2 has been released: here is what is new

linux mint 21.2
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 16, 2023
Linux Mint
|
0

A new version of the popular Linux distribution Linux Mint is available. Linux Mint 21.2 is available on download servers, but the official website has not been updated to announce the new release.

Linux Mint 21.2 is the second Linux Mint 21 point release. The original version was released in August 2022 and Linux Mint 21.1 followed in December of the same year.

Upgrades are, as usually, not enabled yet, but they should not pose problems for most users if the built-in Upgrade Tool is used. Standalone ISO images are already available for all three flavors, Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce, on the official download mirrors.

Linux Mint 21.2 is supported until 2027. The Linux Mint team will release another point release, Linux Mint 21.3, before it will move on to the next major version release of the Linux disstribution.

The official "What's New" posts are also available, but not yet linked from the main site. You can check them out by following the links to Cinnamon's, Mate's and Xfce's on the official site.

Lots of work went into visual changes in Linux Mint. Cinnamon, one of the desktop flavors, features styles now, which are designed to "make it really simple to switch to something that looks great, and to quickly browse what's there" regardless of individually installed themes.

cinnamon styles

Linux Mint users pick one of the available styles, an appearance setting, which can be mixed, dark or light, and a color variant.  Users who prefer more control may activate the advanced settings link to go back to the previous option of setting themes individually.

Several changes are shared across the three desktop environments. There is a new option to select different keyboard layouts from the login screen, an updated Software Manager user interface, vast improvements to Pix, an advanced image viewer and browser, including support for AVIF/HEIF, improved performance and support for RAW, Gif and TIFF, support for larger thumbnail sizes and a lot more.

Folder Icons are displayed as two-tones icons now and new color variants were introduced as well in the release.

Tooltips on the system are now "bigger, rounder and with larger margins", which should give them a consistent look and feel across desktop environments.

The developers have added XDG Desktop Portal support for XApp for all desktop environments. This improves the compatibility between desktop environments and non-native applications, including flatpaks and GNOME apps.

As far as desktop environment specific changes are concerned, there are several noteworthy ones:

  • Cinnamon notifications use accent colors now. (Cinnamon)
  • Support for gestures was added to window management, workspace management, tiling and media controls. (Cinnamon)
  • XReader supports Adobe Illustrator documents.

Check out the linked what's new posts for additional release details.

Now You: do you run Linux Mint?

Summary
Linux Mint 21.2 has been released: here is what is new
Article Name
Linux Mint 21.2 has been released: here is what is new
Description
Linux Mint 21.2 is available on download servers, but the official website has not been updated to announce the new release.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Tired of Windows? Here is how to try Linux Mint
linux mint 21.1 upgrade

Linux Mint 21 to 21.1 upgrades are now available
linux mint 21.1

Linux Mint 21.1 Long Term Support Release is out
linux mint upgrade

How to upgrade to Linux Mint 21 using the Upgrade Tool
linux mint 21

Linux Mint 21 is now available
linux mint 21

Linux Mint 21 Beta is now available for testing

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved