Linux Mint 21 to 21.1 upgrades are now available

The Linux Mint development team released a new version of the popular Linux distribution earlier this week. Linux Mint 21.1 is a long term support release, just like Linux Mint 21. The new Linux Mint version changes the look and feel of the operating system, and introduces improvements to several core applications, such as Update Manager, Software Manager and Driver Manager.

Linux Mint 21 installations may now be upgraded directly to the new Linux Mint 21.1 release. The team published step-by-step instructions on upgrading systems to the new release on the official blog of the organization.

The steps are easy to follow and require no deeper knowledge of how Linux Mint upgrades work. Here are the recommended steps:

Create a backup using Timeshift. This system snapshot may be used to restore the current state of the operating system if the upgrade fails. Timeshift is available in the application menu. Screensaver need to be disabled. Cinnamon spices, if installed, need to be upgraded from the System Settings. Open the Update Manager on the system. Activate the Refresh button to check for updates. The Update Manager should have a new "Upgrade to Linux Mint 21.1 Vera" item under Edit after the refresh. If the update is not displayed, users should make sure that the latest versions off mintupdate and mint-upgrade-info are installed. A common cause is that these may not be available in all mirrors. Switching to the default repository should fix that issue. Select that option and follow the on-screen instructions to upgrade to Linux Mint 21.1. Reboot the computer.

You can undo the visual changes, if you prefer the old classic look. Launch Themes and switch to Mint-Y-Legacy to do so. You may also turn on the screensaver again, if you had one enabled in the first place.

Most Linux Mint installations that run version 21 should upgrade to version 21.1 smoothly and without any issues at all.

