How to save money on flights, hotels, car rentals: VPNs

If you enjoy traveling, you probably know how costly it can be to reserve hotels, rental cars, and flights. But did you know that using a VPN might help you save a ton of cash? Using a VPN service, you can pretend to be browsing from another place by having your internet traffic encrypted and your IP address changed. As costs for travel services frequently change depending on your location and browsing history, doing this can help you access lower prices. In this article, we'll explain how to save money on flights, hotels, and car rentals with VPNs in 2023. We will also recommend some of the best VPNs for this purpose and give you some tips on how to find the best deals!

ADVERTISEMENT

How to save money on flight tickets, hotels, car rentals thanks to VPNs

Airlines, hotels, and car rental companies apply different price policies for people from different countries. That is primarily because not every country is equally rich so that is why it may not be possible for a person from a poor country to match the price of someone from a wealthy nation. By using a VPN, you can avoid these price hikes and access cheaper fares from different markets.

Because of your location, demand, season, and other criteria, airlines and travel websites use dynamic pricing, which means they change their costs accordingly. Additionally, they monitor your cookies and surfing patterns to determine how interested you are in a particular flight and adjust the price.

Similar to how flights employ dynamic pricing, hotels also monitor your online activity to provide you with various rates based on your location and amount of interest.

Car rental firms aren't different at all as they also use dynamic pricing and monitor your online activity. You can obtain reduced pricing from other regions and avoid becoming the focus of price discrimination.

It is possible to surpass discrimination thanks to VPNs. Thanks to these services, you can change your location and act like you are connecting from a country where the prices are fairly less, compared to your original nation. VPNs are highly used in this field, even though it is not the only area that you can benefit from them!

Best VPNs for cheap flights, hotels and car rentals

VPNs can you help you overcome many issues but you need to be careful choosing your VPN provider. There are many apps in the market but the first thing that you must consider is the privacy and security features. Always choose the most secure one with a stable performance. Luckily, we have three recommendations for you to check out!

NordVPN

One of the most well-known and often-used VPN providers at the moment is NordVPN. It provides integration for Google Chrome with an extension, making it simpler for you to browse the internet safely and securely. Its ability to restrict WebRTC communication protocols in order to stop potential IP leaks is one of its most distinctive characteristics. Check out NordVPN if you wish to take further security measures to protect your IP.

You can benefit from NordVPN's top-notch security features by taking advantage of their appealing 59% discount, which includes an additional three months of subscription.

ExpressVPN

You can also use ExpressVPN as an option. It offers excellent tools that enable you to hide your online location. Express is undoubtedly a trusted brand in the market with nearly no downtime. Similar to Nord, it also operates in 94 different countries with more than 3,000 servers and has a no-logs policy to protect your data.

The ExpressVPN 12-month subscription is also very attractive and ensures uninterrupted VPN access for an additional three months with no additional fees.

Surfshark

With more than 3,000 servers spread across more than 100 nations, Surfshark often provides a solid connection. Your personal information is not logged by the extension, which is both fairly typical and crucial. In addition, it has a variety of security features, such as 256-bit encryption and defense against IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC breaches. It can be used as an application on computers running Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.

SurfsharkVPN is providing bargain pricing for its well-known VPN service with a spectacular 82% discount and an additional two months of service.

Advertisement