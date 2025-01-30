NordVPN’s New Tech Claims to Outsmart VPN Blockers—Here’s How

Jan 30, 2025
NordVPN has introduced a new protocol, NordWhisper, which it claims can help users bypass VPN blocks in regions with restrictions. The company says NordWhisper works by mimicking regular internet traffic, making it more difficult for websites and internet service providers (ISPs) to detect and block VPN usage.

VPNs are widely used for privacy protection, accessing geo-restricted content, and circumventing government censorship. However, many governments and platforms have developed methods to detect and block VPN traffic by identifying patterns associated with VPN servers. NordVPN’s new protocol attempts to counter these blocks by disguising VPN traffic as normal browsing activity.

While the company asserts that NordWhisper can improve access in restricted regions, it acknowledges that the technology may not work perfectly in all cases. Additionally, the protocol may introduce higher latency due to the extra steps involved in obfuscating traffic. NordWhisper is currently rolling out for Windows, Linux, and Android users, with support for other platforms expected in the future.

Some countries have intensified their efforts to block VPN usage, even pressuring companies like Apple to remove VPN apps from their app stores. One nation has reportedly experimented with isolating its internet infrastructure from the global web. While VPNs continue to function in these regions, their long-term accessibility remains uncertain.

Despite NordVPN’s new technology, privacy advocates warn that VPN users should remain cautious. Since all internet traffic is routed through a third-party service, there is always a risk of data exposure through government requests or security vulnerabilities.

As NordVPN expands NordWhisper to more platforms, it remains to be seen how effective this new approach will be in countering increasingly sophisticated VPN detection methods.

Comments

  1. Artem S. Tashkinov said on January 30, 2025 at 6:45 pm
    Reply

    They have reinvented HTTPS encapsulation? I.e. shadowsocks? Yeah, it works except not for UDP and not when you hit bandwidth bottlenecks.

