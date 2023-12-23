Google removes 3 fake VPN extensions with 1.5 million users from Chrome Web Store

Google Chrome malware extensions
Martin Brinkmann
Dec 23, 2023
Google Chrome
|
0

Security researchers at Reason Labs discovered three malicious Chrome web extensions that were installed on 1.5 million installations of the web browser. Distributed via torrents, these extensions acted as legitimate VPN extensions on first glance.

The extensions appear to have been spread via torrent files of popular video games. Reason Labs mentions Grand Theft Auto, The Sims 4, Heroes 3 and Assassins Creed torrents specifically, but there may have been other games. It found the trojan installer in over 1000 different torrent files that promised access to commercial games.

The downloaded setup files had a size between 60MB and 100MB. One common signee name was Spice & Wok Limited, but there have been others as well.

When the installer gets executed on the user's device, it unpacks one of the three malicious extensions on the system and installs it in the browser without user interaction. The extension is installed via a Windows Registry key, SOFTWARE\Google\Chrome\PreferenceMACs\Default\extensions.settings\.

A method to install extensions in Chrome that bypasses users entirely is not new. Back in 2014, security researchers discovered a method to install Chrome extensions without any user interaction.

Two different extensions, netSave for Chrome and netPlus for Microsoft Edge, do get installed on the user's system. The malicious Chrome extension was installed 1 million times according to the researchers.

The JavaScript code has more than 20,000 lines according to the researchers, which makes it difficult to analyze. The researchers discovered that it runs a fake VPN and what they call a cashback activity hack.

Once the extension is installed, it will disable other cashback extensions that may be installed in the infected web browser. It also delivers a fake VPN user interface to hide its true intentions from the user.

The extensions are in Russian and they appear to target Russian speaking regions and users, including Russia, the Ukraine or Kazakhstan.

Reason Labs informed Google about the malicious extensions. Google has removed the extensions in the meantime from the Chrome Web Store.

Chrome and Edge users who download torrent files may want to check the list of installed extensions in the browser to make sure that these extensions are not installed on their devices.

Research Labs notes that the developer of the extensions seems to have created other extensions. The company recommends that users installed extensions, games and programs from legal and legitimate sources only. It also recommends running up-to-date antivirus software, avoid clicking on unknown links or popups, and to enable two-factor authentication wherever possible.

Additional information, including technical details, can be found on the ReasonLabs website.

Now You: do you use browser extensions?

Summary
Google removes 3 fake VPN extensions with 1.5 million users from Chrome Web Store
Article Name
Google removes 3 fake VPN extensions with 1.5 million users from Chrome Web Store
Description
Security researchers at Reason Labs discovered three malicious Chrome web extensions that were installed on 1.5 million installations of the web browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Safety

Chrome: permanent Safety Checks, Tab Groups syncing and Memory info rolling out

Google Chrome update fixes 0-day vulnerability exploited in the wild
Google Chrome will disable third-party tracking cookies for some users in January 2024

Google Chrome will disable third-party tracking cookies for some users in January 2024
Google Chrome

Google Chrome 120 update fixes 9 security issues
Chrome Search Settings

Google Chrome to display "choose your search engine" prompt

Chrome 120 launches with security updates, password sharing and automatic Safety Checks

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved