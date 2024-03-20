Google Chrome 123 launches with security fixes and Google Update changes on Windows

Google released a new stable version of its Chrome web browser for desktop operating systems and Android today. This new version of Chrome, Google Chrome 123.0, is a feature and security update.

ADVERTISEMENT

To get the security part out of the way: Google patched 12 security issues in Chrome Stable. The company lists seven of the twelve security issues on the Chrome Releases website. The highest severity is high and Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild.

The new Chrome 123.0 release is available already. It should be pushed to most non-managed systems and installations of Chrome automatically. Desktop users may speed up the installation by loading chrome://settings/help or by selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome.

The browser checks for updates when the page is opened. Any new update is downloaded and installed automatically at that point. A restart of the browser is required to complete the upgrade.

Android users need to wait until Google unlocks the update for their devices. There is no way to speed up the installation of the update.

Chrome 123.0: new features and changes

Google Chrome 123 ships with a number of important changes. One of the main changes affects Windows users only. Google is changing the name and file path of the Google Update executable for Windows.

Previously named GoogleUpdate.exe and found under C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe, it is now named updater.exe and found under C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\GoogleUpdater\VERSION\updater.exe. In other words, the location is dynamic now. This may make it difficult for users to block the updater from running automatically, for instance by changing its rights.

This change is rolling out over time. If you don't see the new directory and name yet, you have to wait until it rolls out to the system you manage.

Generative AI features

Google introduced generative AI features such as Tab Organizer or Create Themes in Chrome 122. These features were limited to adult users from the United States only at the time and needed to be enabled manually. While the features are still limited to adult Chrome users in the United States, some users have these features enabled by default in Chrome 123.

I reviewed Tab Organizer back when it launched. It analyzes all open tabs and suggests groups for matching tabs automatically. Tab Groups are an excellent feature of many browsers. Since Tab Organizer is an AI feature, its processing happens remotely. In other words, Chrome submits information about all open tabs to Google servers. If you do not want that, avoid the feature and group the tabs manually instead.

Smaller changes in Chrome 123

Here is a list of smaller changes that you find in the release. As always, some of these may roll out gradually to all users.

Resume Tabs -- The new tab page features a new card to open tabs from other devices. This works only if Chrome Sync is enabled. Chrome on iOS gets another resume option. It displays a quick shortcut pointing to the URL of the last open tab on any device "within the last 24 hours".

-- The new tab page features a new card to open tabs from other devices. This works only if Chrome Sync is enabled. Chrome on iOS gets another resume option. It displays a quick shortcut pointing to the URL of the last open tab on any device "within the last 24 hours". Chrome Sync -- does not support Chrome 81 or earlier versions of the browser anymore. Solution is to upgrade Chrome to a newer version.

-- does not support Chrome 81 or earlier versions of the browser anymore. Solution is to upgrade Chrome to a newer version. Enhanced password re-use detection -- Chrome detected password re-use of corporate credentials when using a corporate profile in the past. This is extended to non-corporate profiles in Chrome 123.

-- Chrome detected password re-use of corporate credentials when using a corporate profile in the past. This is extended to non-corporate profiles in Chrome 123. Safe Browsing Telemetry -- With Enhanced Protection turned on, Chrome may sent additional telemetry to Google. This happens on pages on which a user accepts notification permissions.

-- With Enhanced Protection turned on, Chrome may sent additional telemetry to Google. This happens on pages on which a user accepts notification permissions. Private network access warnings -- Google Chrome's private network access checks are designed to protect the private network from malicious requests. The feature runs in warning mode and warnings are shown in the browser's Developer Tools. Google will switch to protected mode in Chrome 130 at the earliest.

Chrome developers may want to check out the Chrome Status website. It lists development related changes in the new browser version.

Now You: what is your take on these changes?

Summary Article Name Google Chrome 123 launches with security fixes and Google Update changes on Windows Description Google released Chrome 123.0. The new browser version fixes security issues, unlocks access to AI features to more users, and makes changes to the updater on Windows. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement