Chrome: permanent Safety Checks, Tab Groups syncing and Memory info rolling out

Safety
Martin Brinkmann
Dec 22, 2023
Google Chrome
|
1

Google announced today that new features are rolling out to Chrome Stable users in the coming week. The three features -- permanent Safety Checks, Tab Groups syncing and tab memory information -- roll out to all users soon.

The features are not new, as they have been announced previously by Google. When Google released Chrome 120 in early December 2023, it included information about proactive Safety Checks in the release notes.

Proactive Safety Checks

Chrome Safety Checks

Safety Checks is a security feature of the Chrome web browser. Up until now, Chrome users had to run Safety Check manually from Settings > Privacy and Security > Safety Check.

It would then check passwords for leaks, flag extensions that Google considers dangerous or make sure that the browser is up to date.

When the change lands, Chrome will perform the checks automatically from time to time. Anything that Chrome finds while performing checks is highlighted in the main menu of the browser.

Google explains: "Safety Check for Chrome on desktop will now run automatically in the background. You'll get proactively alerted if passwords saved in Chrome have been compromised, any of your extensions are potentially harmful, you’re not using the latest version of Chrome, or site permissions need your attention. These alerts will appear in the three-dot menu in Chrome so you can take action."

Safety Check will also check if site permissions have been given to sites that were not visited in a long time. Google does not specify the exact time in the announcement. It says that the check will list permissions such as location, notifications or microphone and that users may revoke these then if they want.

Chrome New Safety Check

The "check now" button is replaced by a "Go to Safety Check" button once the change lands. It loads a new page, chrome://settings/safetyCheck, that highlights the last scan results.

As far as privacy is concerned, it is unclear how often Safety Check runs and how often Chrome reports back to the mothership. There is no option to turn this off.

Memory of Tabs on hover

Chrome Memory Usage tabs

When you hover over a tab in Chrome, you see a thumbnail of the site in question. Soon, you will also see the memory usage of the tab when hovering over its tab.

You can enable the feature right now already in Chrome Stable, or wait for it to land automatically in the coming weeks. Check out the linked guide for instructions to do so. Note that this activates an experimental flag in the Chrome browser.

Google mentions Memory Saver in the announcement. The feature will free up RAM from inactive tabs in the browser to improve overall performance.

You find the option to enable Memory Saver under Settings > Performance, or by loading chrome://settings/performance directly.

There you also find an option to exclude some sites from this. These sites will never be put into sleep by Chrome.

Save Tab Groups and sync them

Save Tab Group in Chrome

Tab Groups are a useful feature of any browser. You may use the feature to add multiple sites to groups. These groups can be collapsed and expanded on the tab bar, which helps with manageability.

A new change is rolling out in the coming weeks that adds a "save group" option to the Tab Groups menu.

The save options enables support for the syncing of Tab Groups between devices. This requires that you are signed-in to Chrome and have enabled synchronization in the settings.

Now You: what is your take on these changes?

Summary
Chrome: permanent Safety Checks, Tab Groups saving and Memory info rolling out
Article Name
Chrome: permanent Safety Checks, Tab Groups saving and Memory info rolling out
Description
A look at three new features that Chrome is getting in the coming weeks: proactive Safety Checks, save Tab Groups and Memory improvements.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google Chrome update fixes 0-day vulnerability exploited in the wild
Google Chrome will disable third-party tracking cookies for some users in January 2024

Google Chrome will disable third-party tracking cookies for some users in January 2024
Google Chrome

Google Chrome 120 update fixes 9 security issues
Chrome Search Settings

Google Chrome to display "choose your search engine" prompt

Chrome 120 launches with security updates, password sharing and automatic Safety Checks

Chrome shows how much memory a tab uses

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. hogo tug said on December 22, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    Reply

    “You’ll get proactively alerted if passwords saved in Chrome have been compromised”

    Not save your password in chrome better

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved