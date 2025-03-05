Bing Now Highlights Microsoft Copilot Over Other AI Assistants

Microsoft is leveraging its Bing search engine to promote Copilot, its AI-powered assistant, by surfacing ads and direct recommendations when users search for competing AI tools. This move is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to position Copilot as a leading AI assistant amid growing competition from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude.

Users have reported that searches on Bing for terms like “best AI assistant” or direct queries for other AI tools often result in Microsoft promoting Copilot at the top of the results. In some cases, Bing displays banners or suggested links encouraging users to try Copilot instead. These promotions emphasize Copilot’s deep integration with Microsoft 365, Windows 11, and Edge, highlighting its productivity-focused features.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has used its own platforms to boost internal products. Similar tactics have been observed in Edge, where users searching for Chrome or Firefox are sometimes met with messages urging them to stick with Microsoft’s browser. The company has also used Bing to promote its own services over competitors in various other sectors.

While this marketing strategy is not uncommon among tech giants—Google, for example, frequently promotes its own services within its ecosystem—Microsoft’s aggressive push for Copilot has sparked debates. Some users argue that it limits fair competition and makes it harder for them to discover alternative AI solutions, while others see it as a natural extension of Bing’s role as a Microsoft-owned search engine.

As AI assistants become a core part of digital productivity, the battle for dominance continues. With Microsoft investing heavily in Copilot and integrating it across its ecosystem, the company is clearly determined to solidify its position in the AI race.

Source: Neowin

