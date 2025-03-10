Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive

Microsoft is set to roll out new prompts in its Office apps including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, in a bit to encourage users to back up their files to OneDrive. This initiative, expected to begin as soon as this month and extend into May, forms part of the tech giant's broader strategy to embed advertising within its software, a move that has already sparked debate among its user base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notifications, which will appear as yellow bars above documents in Microsoft 365 apps, target users who have not yet enrolled in the Known Folder Move (KFM) feature to secure their files by saving them to the cloud.

Bleeping Computer reports that the prompts will read: "BACK UP THIS DOCUMENT: Share and work with others in this and other files using OneDrive." While Microsoft views this as a beneficial step toward streamlining cloud storage, many users may perceive these pop-ups as intrusive and annoying.

In a message from the Microsoft 365 Message Center, the company explained that the functionality is designed to enhance collaboration through its cloud services. However, such aggressive advertising tactics are unlikely to make customers happy with Microsoft, especially in the wake of previous complaints about incessant self-promotion in Windows and other applications.

Administrators have the option to block the KFM feature, which would effectively mute the unwanted prompts for users within their organizations. This could provide some relief amidst rising frustrations. Nevertheless, for those who are subjected to these ads, the experience could prove not just irritating but also confusing, raising further questions about Microsoft's approach to user engagement and satisfaction.

As the rollout begins, it remains to be seen how users will respond to this latest encroachment into their everyday workflow, and whether Microsoft can navigate the backlash from its customer base successfully.

Advertisement