Google Chrome Introduces Tab Search and Sync—But There's a Catch

Google Chrome address bar
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 17, 2025
Browsers, Google
|
0

Google has announced significant updates to its Chrome browser for Android and iOS, introducing two key features aimed at enhancing user experience: Tab Search and Tab Group synchronization across devices.

The new Tab Search function appears as a search bar at the top of the tab switcher interface. This feature allows users to quickly locate open tabs by entering keywords, streamlining navigation, especially for those who manage numerous tabs simultaneously. Upon tapping the search bar, users are presented with a list of recently opened tabs, and as they type, the browser filters through open webpages, bookmarks, and browsing history to display relevant results. Notably, this functionality is also accessible in Incognito mode, ensuring private browsing sessions benefit from the same convenience. On iOS devices, users can find the search icon within the tab switcher on the left side.

In addition to Tab Search, Chrome now offers synchronization of Tab Groups across devices. This means that users can create tab groups on one device and access them on another, provided they are signed into the same Google account. A new 2x2 grid icon in the tab switcher indicates available groups from other Chrome instances, facilitating seamless transitions between devices. For instance, a user can organize tabs into groups on their desktop and continue browsing within those groups on their mobile device without missing a beat.

To provide users with control over this feature, Chrome includes settings to manage the synchronization of Tab Groups. In the advanced settings menu under the "Tabs" section, users can choose to disable the automatic import of tab groups from other devices if they prefer to keep their browsing contexts separate. By default, synchronization is enabled, promoting a unified browsing experience across platforms.

Furthermore, Google has introduced a system to manage inactive tabs effectively. Tabs that remain unused for 21 days are automatically moved to a separate section designated for inactive tabs. Users have the option to adjust this timeframe to 7 or 14 days or disable the feature entirely, depending on their browsing habits. Additionally, Chrome can now automatically archive duplicate tabs, retaining only the most recently accessed version to reduce clutter. Another setting allows for the automatic closure of inactive tabs after 60 days, with closed tabs remaining accessible through the browsing history for future reference.

These enhancements reflect Google's commitment to improving user productivity and browser efficiency. By enabling better organization and seamless synchronization, Chrome aims to provide a more intuitive and cohesive browsing experience across all devices.

Advertisement

Related content

How to remove the news feed in Microsoft Edge's New Tab page

Microsoft Removes 'How to Uninstall Edge' Page After Backlash Over Misleading Content
Google's iOS app is injecting Search links on websites

Google Tests New AI Mode in Search for Enhanced User Experience
Browser makers want EU to designate Microsoft Edge as a Gatekeeper

Microsoft Edge Introduces Long-Awaited Feature for Mobile Users

Redefining Browsing: Opera Air Merges Functionality with Mindfulness

New Security Feature in Edge Aims to Combat Deceptive Scareware Tactics
Chrome, Opera, Waterfox and Wavebox join hands to fight against Microsoft Edge

Chrome, Opera, Vivaldi, Waterfox and Wavebox join hands to fight against Microsoft Edge

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved