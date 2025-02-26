OpenAI Introduces Advanced Voice Mode Preview for Free ChatGPT Users

Feb 26, 2025
OpenAI has expanded access to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, allowing free users to experience the feature with certain limitations. Previously exclusive to Plus subscribers, this mode enables more natural, real-time conversations by utilizing multimodal models like GPT-4o, which can interpret and generate audio, responding to non-verbal cues such as speech speed and emotional tone.

Free users are granted a monthly preview of Advanced Voice Mode, with usage capped at 15 minutes per month. Upon reaching this limit, access to the feature is restricted until the following month. In contrast, paid subscribers on Plus, Pro, and Team plans enjoy higher usage limits, with daily caps ranging from 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the specific plan.

To activate Advanced Voice Mode, users should update their ChatGPT mobile app to version 1.2024.206 or later. Once updated, tapping the voice icon at the bottom-right corner of the app's interface will prompt users to grant microphone access, enabling voice interactions. The feature is designed to facilitate more dynamic and engaging conversations, closely mimicking human interaction.

OpenAI's decision to offer a preview of Advanced Voice Mode to free users aims to provide a broader audience with the opportunity to experience enhanced voice interactions, potentially encouraging more users to consider their subscription plans for extended access and additional features.

Source: Neowin

