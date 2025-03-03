Microsoft has swiftly updated its AI assistant, Copilot, to prevent it from suggesting unauthorized activation scripts for Windows 11. The change comes after users discovered that Copilot was recommending third-party tools capable of activating Windows 11 in just a few clicks, effectively bypassing Microsoft’s licensing system. While previous AI models, including early versions of ChatGPT, refused to generate activation keys outright, Copilot was found directing users to readily available scripts instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, when asked about Windows activation workarounds, Copilot firmly rejects such requests, responding with a message stating that unauthorized activations are illegal and violate Microsoft’s terms of service. It advises users to visit the official Microsoft support page for legitimate activation methods. Attempts to argue with Copilot or find loopholes no longer work, as Microsoft has locked down its AI assistant from engaging in any discussions about piracy.

This update aligns with Microsoft's ongoing policies on software licensing enforcement. Despite longstanding speculation that Microsoft has historically been lenient toward piracy—especially regarding older Windows versions—having its own AI actively direct users to activation tools was apparently a step too far. Reports indicate that ChatGPT and other AI-powered assistants have also been updated to refuse similar requests, reinforcing Microsoft's stance on preventing unauthorized software activation across all platforms.

Although Microsoft has closed this particular loophole in Copilot, those looking for alternative activation methods continue to rely on GitHub and other online sources, where various activation tools remain widely accessible. Some former Windows engineers have suggested that Microsoft does not actively pursue these tools, prioritizing corporate licensing and enterprise enforcement over individual activations. However, ensuring that its own AI assistant does not promote piracy was evidently a priority, leading to the swift update to Copilot’s responses.

With Copilot now strictly adhering to Microsoft’s licensing policies, users searching for activation solutions will have to look elsewhere. This move underscores Microsoft's broader efforts to maintain control over AI-generated guidance and prevent unintended legal and ethical issues arising from AI-driven recommendations.

Source: Cryptopolitan.com

Advertisement