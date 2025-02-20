Microsoft is working on a new migration app for Windows

Windows 11 includes a rather weak backup tool that uses OneDrive to back up some files and preferences. When you set up a new PC, you may restore these backed up files and settings.

The feature is far from a true backup tool let alone a migration tool. It does not backup installed software and includes only specific folders in regards to files either.

Microsoft seems to be working on a new Migration app to better help users transfer files and data from one Windows PC to another. Discovered by Phantom of Earth and brought to life by X-user Dongle, the app's main purpose is to move files from one Windows PC to another. The feature has been found in Windows 11 build 22635.4945, but it is not yet functional.

When you run the app, you get two options presented to you:

Back up this PC. Transfer files to a new PC.

The first option backs up "all your files" to Microsoft's cloud storage service OneDrive. It is unclear if Microsoft really means all files, or, which seems more likely, a selection of files by the user or by Microsoft.

The second option transfers files from one PC to another. This works only if both PCs are connected to the system wireless network or in physical proximity to each other. The process involves pairing the two PCS and then transferring the files locally.

Functionality appears limited

The functionality of Microsoft's Migration app appears limited, at least at this stage in development. For one, it is already possible to back up files to OneDrive. The new feature may improve the workflow, but it does not seem to add any new feature to it.

Transferring files between two Windows PCs is fine, but this has been possible using third-party tools for a long time.

The elephant in the room is that the software seems to be limited to transferring files. Means, no software, no settings are transferred.

Heck, even the ancient Windows Easy Transfer tool allowed users to transfer user accounts, emails, and other content that Microsoft's new tool does not seem to support.

It looks, therefore, like it could become another app that is fairly limited and thus not overly useful.

What you can use instead

If you just need to transfer files, you could use external storage devices for that. You could also use network shares or other means to transfer files from one PC to another. It depends on whether the two PCs can be online at the same time.

Commercial programs like PC Mover, Zinstall or Todo PCTrans (free version is limited), may migrate other data, including installed apps and games, settings, and other data.

Another option could be to clone the hard drive of the old PC. Plenty of tools support this. While you may run into problems if the hardware of the new PC is vastly different from that of the old, you could give it a try, if you have the time.

Closing Words

Windows lacks an integrated tool to transfer files and data from one PC to another effortlessly. The new Migration app, if it will be released at all, could fill that gap. It does not really in its current stage, but since it is in development, there is at least the chance that Microsoft is adding much-needed features to it before release.

What is your take on that? How do you transfer files from one PC to another? Let us know in the comment section below.

