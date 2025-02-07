Meta Accused of Using 81.7TB of Pirated Books to Train AI Models

Meta is facing allegations of downloading over 81.7 terabytes of pirated books to train its artificial intelligence models, according to newly unsealed court documents. These revelations have emerged in a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by authors, including Sarah Silverman, Richard Kadrey, and Christopher Golden, who claim that Meta utilized their works without permission to develop its AI technologies.

The unsealed emails suggest that Meta's executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were aware of and approved the use of data from Library Genesis (LibGen), a well-known repository of pirated books, for training their AI models. Internal communications indicate that Meta employees discussed strategies to obscure the origins of the data, such as removing explicit copyright markings and altering metadata, to mitigate legal risks.

Meta has defended its actions by asserting that training AI models on publicly available datasets constitutes "fair use" under copyright law. The company has filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that their use of the data is transformative and does not infringe upon the authors' rights.

This case is part of a broader wave of legal challenges against tech companies accused of using copyrighted materials without authorization to train AI systems. The outcomes of these lawsuits could have significant implications for the development of AI technologies and the protection of intellectual property rights in the digital age.

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on February 7, 2025 at 4:10 pm
    In contrast to their plattforms Tos its hypocrisy at its best.

