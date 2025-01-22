Netflix prices are increasing again

Netflix prices are increasing again
Jan 22, 2025
Netflix is once again increasing the monthly prices of its subscription plans across multiple countries, including the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The price adjustments are already in effect for new subscribers, and will apply during the next billing cycle for existing customers.

The streaming giant announced the change during its fourth-quarter earnings call in a letter to its shareholders, informing them that the price hike is due to its ever-expanding catalog. This is how the official statement reads, "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix."

Netflix's last price hike occurred in October 2023. The ad-supported plan now costs $8 per month, up by $1. This happens to be the first price increase since its launch in 2022. Netflix's ad-supported plan attracted 55% of sign-ups in Q4, 2024, helping the service cross a milestone of over 300 Million subscribers.

The Standard plan's price has been increased to $18 (up by $2.50), and the Premium tier has been upped by $2 bringing its monthly cost to $25. Notably, the extra member fee increased as well to $9 per month. Bundled offerings are available for customers seeking to save money, such as Comcast’s StreamSaver, which provides access to Netflix alongside other services for just $15 a month for Xfinity subscribers.

Netflix has diversified its content by introducing live programming, including a deal to broadcast WWE matches in 2025. However, the ad-supported tier does not give viewers access to the service's library in entirety. Some on-demand content may not be accessible without upgrading to higher-tier plans, reinforcing the trend of streaming services continuing to evolve their pricing and offerings in an intensely competitive market.

The price hike makes Netflix the first mainstream streaming platform to increase its plan prices in 2025. Several streaming services did so last year which includes the likes of Discovery Plus, Peacock, ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on January 22, 2025 at 11:16 am
    They’re reinventing cable tv for the new generation; these prices would’ve been acceptable if they had a big library like before, I get scaling along with inflation but it’s not that. Realistically speaking you need to be subscribed to multiple services to follow all the shows and movies that are worthwhile (and popular), especially in eastern Europe $80 for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and and Spotify Premium is a hard sell when the average person makes 500 EUR a month.
    The only thing I’m paying for is Spotify because what’s on there stays there and they are sensible enough to adjust their pricing to something more acceptable locally. American companies don’t really care or adjust to the same degree.

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on January 22, 2025 at 11:38 am
      Bundles are already the norm and they will probably gain in popularity, as you pay less for several services. Still, you bind yourself to these for a year or even longer when you subscribe.

      I prefer subscription skipping, sign-up once per year for a month, watch the shows or movies that are worthwhile, before moving on.

