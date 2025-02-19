Amazon Discontinues TikTok-Style Inspire Shopping Feed

Amazon has officially discontinued its TikTok-like shopping feature, Inspire, which showcased photos and videos of products within the Amazon mobile app. Launched in December 2022, Inspire aimed to enhance product discovery by allowing users to explore and purchase items across various categories, including interior design and skincare. However, as of February 18, 2025, the feature is no longer available.

In a statement to The Verge, Amazon spokesperson Maxine Tagay explained, "We regularly evaluate various features to better align with what customers tell us matters most, and as part of that, Inspire is no longer available." This decision comes in the wake of mixed feedback from both users and content creators. In 2023, creators criticized Amazon for offering $25 per Inspire video, a rate significantly lower than industry standards.

The discontinuation of Inspire occurs amidst a competitive landscape where other platforms are integrating shopping features into their social media experiences. TikTok, for instance, has been testing in-app shopping capabilities in the U.S., while YouTube introduced shopping features to its Shorts platform in 2022. Despite these trends, Amazon has chosen to pivot away from its social media-inspired shopping feed.

Amazon continues to explore alternative methods to enhance product discovery and customer engagement. The company offers features like "Shop by Interest" and AI-driven shopping guides to assist users in finding products tailored to their preferences. Additionally, Amazon is focusing on integrating shopping experiences with social media platforms, aiming to make shopping on Amazon more enjoyable through seamless social media integrations.

The removal of Inspire reflects Amazon's adaptive strategy in response to user feedback and market dynamics, as the company seeks to refine its approach to social commerce and enhance the overall shopping experience for its customers.

