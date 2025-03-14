Amazon: just getting started with Prime Video ads, highlights interactive advertisement

Advertisement is slowly but steadily taking over streaming. Previously, you subscribed to streaming services to get an ad-free experience. Now, you pay to get an experience that includes ads at its core, unless you pay extra.

ADVERTISEMENT

While services like Netflix or Disney+ give its customers options, pay less and get ads when using the service, or pay more and get no ads, Amazon took a different route. It enabled ads for all Prime Video subscribers. Those who did not want to see ads had to pay for an add-on to remove them again, or cancel their subscription.

Now, Amazon is working on bringing new ad formats to Prime Video. The report comes from Broadband TV News, a UK-based magazine.

Amazon plans to launch three new formats for viewers in the UK. Some of these are already used in the United States, and there is a good chance that they will come to other regions in the near future.

Here are the three new formats:

Interactive ads : this advertisement includes an interactive element that allows watchers to add an item shown in the ad to their Amazon shopping basket.

: this advertisement includes an interactive element that allows watchers to add an item shown in the ad to their Amazon shopping basket. Pause ads : whenever the viewer pauses a stream, an ad is shown on the pause screen.

: whenever the viewer pauses a stream, an ad is shown on the pause screen. Carousel ads: may show different products or features. Users may scroll through them using their remote.

Amazon is pushing the integration of its core business with Prime Video to increase margins. Subscribers who do not want these have just a few, legal, options to deal with it. Either pay extra to get rid of advertisement on Amazon Prime or unsubscribe. Clearly, the move is going to drive some subscribers to taking a liking to free options that may not be legal in all regions.

Closing Words

Amazon is clearly not done yet regarding ads on Prime Video. Subscribers should expect more and different ad formats going forward. It is probably only a matter of time before true interactive ads launch that display adverts for products shown or used in TV shows or movies.

Want that watch that James Bond is wearing? It is yours with just a few taps on the remote. With all the product placement going on already, it will be the next logical step.

Now You: do you stream media regularly? If so, with or without advertisement? Would new ad formats or the introduction of ads change your stance on streaming media? Feel free to write a comment down below.

Summary Article Name Amazon: just getting started with Prime Video ads, highlights interactive advertisement Description Amazon plans to launch new advertisement formats on Amazon Prime in more regions, starting with the United Kingdom. Here is what you need to know about that. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement