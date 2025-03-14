Amazon: just getting started with Prime Video ads, highlights interactive advertisement
Advertisement is slowly but steadily taking over streaming. Previously, you subscribed to streaming services to get an ad-free experience. Now, you pay to get an experience that includes ads at its core, unless you pay extra.
While services like Netflix or Disney+ give its customers options, pay less and get ads when using the service, or pay more and get no ads, Amazon took a different route. It enabled ads for all Prime Video subscribers. Those who did not want to see ads had to pay for an add-on to remove them again, or cancel their subscription.
Now, Amazon is working on bringing new ad formats to Prime Video. The report comes from Broadband TV News, a UK-based magazine.
Amazon plans to launch three new formats for viewers in the UK. Some of these are already used in the United States, and there is a good chance that they will come to other regions in the near future.
Here are the three new formats:
- Interactive ads: this advertisement includes an interactive element that allows watchers to add an item shown in the ad to their Amazon shopping basket.
- Pause ads: whenever the viewer pauses a stream, an ad is shown on the pause screen.
- Carousel ads: may show different products or features. Users may scroll through them using their remote.
Amazon is pushing the integration of its core business with Prime Video to increase margins. Subscribers who do not want these have just a few, legal, options to deal with it. Either pay extra to get rid of advertisement on Amazon Prime or unsubscribe. Clearly, the move is going to drive some subscribers to taking a liking to free options that may not be legal in all regions.
Closing Words
Amazon is clearly not done yet regarding ads on Prime Video. Subscribers should expect more and different ad formats going forward. It is probably only a matter of time before true interactive ads launch that display adverts for products shown or used in TV shows or movies.
Want that watch that James Bond is wearing? It is yours with just a few taps on the remote. With all the product placement going on already, it will be the next logical step.
Now You: do you stream media regularly? If so, with or without advertisement? Would new ad formats or the introduction of ads change your stance on streaming media? Feel free to write a comment down below.
Comments
We currently have Netflix and Disney.
If we start seeing ads we will cancel them and pirate the content instead.
Disney+ is showing ads even in Ad-free plan. Hulu does the same. “No ads” plans are going to be extinct within this year. None of the services can make profit without ads. And even if some customers are willing to pay though the roof for add free, it makes them even more desirable target for advertisers.
More Linux news, please. ^_^
I don’t stream only when I use Comcast’s On Demand, and that is often disastrous, with the video breaking up. Once the movie quit after an hour and ten minutes, and I couldn’t get it back. No. I don’t want to pay for streaming. I don’t want to pay for cable either. I am now limited to one night a week of television shows that are worth watching. If I didn’t want news channels, I’d turn off the tv forever.
BTW, who is writing the Agencies Ghacks articles? AI?