Identity Check could come to phones with Android 16

Agencies Ghacks
Apr 16, 2025
Google Android
Earlier this year, Google released a security feature known as Identity Check, which adds an extra layer of security for accessing devices outside trusted locations. Currently, this feature is exclusively available on select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

Android Central reports that this could change soon, as Identity Check has been spotted on a OnePlus 13. This suggests that Google may soon extend the security feature to more smartphones equipped with Android 16.

Identity Check can be managed from the Settings > Google > Theft Protection menu post-update, it requires users to authenticate the option via the phone's fingerprint reader or facial recognition. Users cannot use a PIN or a password to access sensitive areas of their devices when they are not connected to a known location, that's because the feature is designed to protect user data in the event of theft or loss of the device. This innovative feature aims to thwart unauthorized access to user accounts, particularly Google accounts, even if a malicious party is aware of the user’s credentials. It is quite similar to Apple's own Stolen Device Protection.

According to Android Authority, the delay in the broader rollout of Identity Check to other Android devices is attributed to the necessity of a full operating system upgrade rather than a simple update, as the feature removes the option for PINs or passwords in specific scenarios.

Future updates for Android devices not currently capable of using Identity Check will likely come with the Android 16 rollout, although it's expected that the feature will not be enabled by default for many users. To utilize Identity Check, devices must include class three biometric hardware. As more manufacturers prepare to introduce this security feature, the expectation is that it will soon become an integral part of the Android ecosystem.

