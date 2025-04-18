Google rolls out auto-restart feature for enhanced security on Android

Google has introduced a new feature to bolster the security of Android devices. This feature is called automatic restart, and as the name indicates will reboot a device running on Android, but only when it has remained locked for three consecutive days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security setting is being delivered as part of Google Play Services version 25.14, which is expected to be available across most Android devices in the coming weeks. While the specifics surrounding the automatic reboot feature remain limited, it is a move towards enhancing user security, reflecting growing concerns over device accessibility and data protection.

Auto-restart has been designed to return the device to a Before First Unlock (BFU) state, which encrypts user information. Users or anyone who gains access to their device cannot access the data on the phone or tablet with biometric authentication in this state, they will also need to enter their passcode. Google's April System updates also ships improvements in data transfer for new device setups and various bug fixes.

Google isn't the first to introduce such an option, a similar setting is available in GrapheneOS. Apple also introduced inactivity reboot as part of the iOS 18.1 update in November 2024.

Auto-restart was initially believed to be enabled by default, which led to some concerns among users who run Android devices continuously, e.g. servers, or security devices. It would be problematic if such devices rebooted on their own, but apparently that won't happen. 9to5Google says that this feature is optional, and that users may turn it off. It will likely only be enabled automatically if Advanced Protection Mode is enabled by the user.

Google is said to be working on bringing Identity Check for all Android 16 devices.

Advertisement