Google raises Android's minimum storage requirement to 32GB

Google has officially raised the bar for Android storage requirements with the upcoming release of Android 15, which now mandates a minimum of 32GB of storage for devices. Budget phones and tablets can't get away with a measly 16GB of storage anymore.

The stipulation that at least 75% of total storage capacity must be allocated to the main Android data partition remains intact. This includes the operating system, apps, and essential files. As devices become more advanced, the storage needed to support them also increases.

While technically, budget phones can still run Android 15 with less than the required 32GB via the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), devices that do not meet the new storage criteria risk losing access to critical Google services, such as Google Play Services and the Google Play Store.

Additionally, Google has stated that chipset graphics must feature Vulkan 1.3 to be compatible with Android 15. This requirement is part of Google's broader strategy to standardize graphics performance across devices. Furthermore, devices with 3GB of RAM or less will now need to utilize Android Go Edition, a lightweight version of Android designed specifically for less powerful hardware. Google also requires devices launching with Android 15 and above to let users share their emergency contacts data with the system’s Emergency Location Service, during an emergency call. This feature is opt-in, but will assist emergency services to reach out to a user's emergency contact if a situation requires them to seek additional information.

The change marks the first significant requirement increase since Android 13 raised the minimum from 8GB to 16GB. It is rumored that Android 16 may introduce additional changes, such as the default enabling of ANGLE libraries on devices. As the Android ecosystem evolves, manufacturers must adapt to these requirements to ensure device compatibility. However, the new storage requirement could severely impact ultra-budget devices, which are common in certain markets.

Source: Android Authority

