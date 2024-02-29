Microsoft showing Windows 11 upgrade prompts on more Windows 10 devices
Starting April 2024, Microsoft is extending upgrade offers to Windows 11 on Windows 10 devices. The company announced the plan on its Tech Community website this week.
When Microsoft released Windows 11 in late 2021, it enabled upgrades for a subset of devices only. Staged rollouts are used to detect and address issues that have not been noticed during development. In the case of Windows 11, Microsoft had to address AMD performance issues among other issues.
Microsoft showed upgrade prompts to Windows 10 users regularly. The Windows 10 update KB5020683 of 2022 included such a prompt for instance.
It announced the availability of Windows 11 and used a dark pattern design to increase conversions. The prompt highlighted the "upgrade" action and did not include an option to skip the offer permanently.
Recently, Microsoft started to show upgrade prompts again to Windows 10 users. The full screen popups told users that Microsoft recommended Windows 11 for their PC. This one did include an option to decline the upgrade.
The next wave of Windows 11 upgrade prompts
Microsoft announced the next wave of Windows 11 upgrade prompts on its Tech Community website saying that it has "good news" for its customers.
There, the company reveals that it plans to display Windows 11 upgrade prompts to "Windows users working on cloud-domain joined and domain joined non-managed business devices".
In other words: any device that is not managed but joined to a domain or cloud-domain may see the prompt to upgrade. This happens only on devices that meet the Windows 11 system requirements.
Microsoft changed the system requirements of its Windows 11 operating system significantly. This change locks out hundreds of million of devices from upgrading to Windows 11 officially. Users may use bypasses to install the operating system on unsupported hardware.
Microsoft has not enforced system requirements up to this point, but it may introduce a change later this year that will shut out some devices from upgrading to the next feature update for Windows 11.
Microsoft uses a dark pattern design to push Windows 11 conversions in the new prompt. The main two actions of the prompt are "get it" and "schedule it".
Windows 11 users who do not want their device to be upgraded to Windows 11 need to locate the tiny "Keep Windows 10" option on the white bar in the lower left corner of the screen.
Windows Update will download and install Windows 11 version 23H2 on devices if users select either "Get it" or "Schedule it". Get it starts the process immediately, schedule it will run the upgrade at a later point.
Most non-managed Windows 11 devices that are not domain-joined have received upgrade prompts already. This one is probably not the last that users of domain joined Windows 10 PCs that are not managed will see. Selecting the "keep" option is therefore only a temporary recourse.
Fifteen years later – this would be funny – if it wasn’t still true —
“If Microsoft Built Cars”
1. For no reason whatsoever your car would crash twice a day.
2. Every time they repainted the lines on the road you would have to buy a new car.
3. Occasionally your car would die on the freeway for no reason, and you would just accept this, restart and drive on.
4. Occasionally, executing a maneuver such as a left turn, would cause your car to shut down and refuse to restart, in which case you would have to reinstall the engine.
5. Only one person at a time could use the car, unless you bought “Car10” or “Car11” But then you would have to buy more seats.
6. Macintosh would make a car that was powered by the sun, reliable, five times as fast, and twice as easy to drive, but would only run on five per cent of the roads.
7. The oil, water temperature and alternator warning lights would be replaced by a single “general car default” warning light.
8. New seats would force everyone to have the same size butt.
9. The airbag system would say “Are you sure?” before going off.
10. Occasionally for no reason whatsoever, your car would lock you out and refuse to let you in until you simultaneously lifted the door handle, turned the key, and grab hold of the radio antenna.
11. GM would require all car buyers to also purchase a deluxe set of Rand McNally road maps (now a GM subsidiary), even though they neither need them nor want them. Attempting to delete this option would immediately cause the car’s performance to diminish by 50% or more. Moreover, GM would become a target for investigation by the Justice Department.
12. Every time GM introduced a new model car buyers would have to learn how to drive all over again because none of the controls would operate in the same manner as the old car.
13. You’d press the “start” button to shut off the engine.
I hear Microsoft is making a new motor oil for your car – it’s called “BSOD Motor Oil” …
Microsoft seems to consider itself to be in charge of the world’s biggest office where it dictates which user’s machine will be assigned the next upgrade. They seem to be entirely incapable of understanding the concept of people deciding for themselves what they want to do with their devices.
Imagine going into a store somewhere and being told this washing machine is the one you’re going to buy today even if you’ve already got one and are perfectly happy with it and had up until you entered that store no intention of buy a new washing machine. It’s just too ridiculous for words.
Is there easy way / program / script / powershell / other to disable Win11 upgrade prompts permanently and keep WIndows Updates enabled in parallel?
For me there is simply to much old stuff behind the curtains hidden behind colorful amusement park attractions.
Besides there is way to much clicking around in sub sub sub menus and options which makes one dizzy.
As an administrator i prefer table like structures to set and control options without several dozen entry points into the settings. That was the old system settings dialog for example…
New day. Morning coffee. Starts as usual by having to feel hate for Microsoft.
Please stop. Leave us alone already. OUR PC’s = OUR CHOICE.
+1
Rien compris.
I use a new machine with Windows 11 preinstalled
I have a 12 years old PC with Windows 10 too, not eligible to Windows 11
You lucky guy!