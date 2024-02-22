Windows 11 version 23H2 is going to be installed automatically on older systems

Windows 11 device owners who still run an older version of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system need to be aware that their systems may be upgraded automatically to Windows 11 version 23H2. This is not the first time that upgrades are enforced, and it won't be the last by the looks of it.

Microsoft's reason for pushing newer versions of the Windows operating system on to user devices is simple: all Windows versions reach end of servicing eventually. This basically means that they won't receive any more updates going forward.

To make sure that user systems continue to be supported by updates, Microsoft enforces automatic updates to newer versions. Security is one driving factor for the decision.

What users may not understand is that these upgrades may happen months before the actual end of support of the operating system.

Microsoft confirmed the forced updates to Windows 11 version 23H2 on the official Windows 11 Release Information website. There, Microsoft writes: "Windows 11, version 23H2, also known as the Windows 11 2023 Update, is now entering a new rollout phase. We are starting to update eligible Windows 11 devices automatically to version 23H2. "

The updates will be automatic according to the post: "This automatic update targets Windows 11 devices that have reached or are approaching end of servicing and it follows the machine learning-based (ML) training we have utilized so far.".

In other words: If you run Windows 11 version 22H2 or an older version of Windows 11, there is a chance that Windows 11 version 23H2 is installed on that system automatically. Even if you do not want it.

While there is little reason not to install the update to make sure the system stays supported, it is taking away control from users.

Delaying the update

If you want more time, you may delay the forced installation of the update. While you can do so manually, using the freeware InControl may be the better option for many users. It takes just a few clicks to set a desired version of Windows using the tool.

Windows Update honors this preference, at least until the operating system version runs out of support. Regular updates continue to get installed, but any feature update release won't be installed.

The only exception to the rule is this one. 60 days after end of servicing, Microsoft starts to ignore the preference. This still means that you may run the Windows 11 version for the entirety of its lifetime plus 60 additional days.

Run the program after download. It tells you right away if operating system updates are under your control. You may now set a desired version and release, e.g., Version 11 and Release 22H2, and activate the "Take Control" button.

The program informs you now that you are in control. This means that Windows Update won't just install a new feature update on the system.

Closing Words

This is not the first time that Microsoft is enforcing upgrades to newer feature update releases. Microsoft announced this strategic decision back in 2019 when it said that Windows 10 upgrades would be enforced when an operating system version neared its end of support.

The last time Microsoft pushed feature updates onto user systems was when Windows 11 version 21H2 reached end of servicing.

Now You: good or bad, what is your take on enforced updates?

