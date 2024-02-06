Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with full-screen pop-ups to upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11
Ashwin
Feb 6, 2024
Windows 10

15

Microsoft is displaying a full-screen pop-up on Windows 10, to prompt users to upgrade to Windows 11. This is not the first time it has employed this strategy to try and attract users to move to the newer operating system.

Microsoft is resorting to pop-ups again to tell Windows 10 users to upgrade

Windows Latest reports that Windows 10 users are being greeted by an annoying full-screen pop up (refer to the screenshot below), which highlights the free upgrade to Windows 11. The pop-up displays 4 screens, three of which highlight the improvements in Windows 11, while the last screen allows the user to continue with Windows 10.

Microsoft is resorting to pop-ups again to tell Windows 10 users to upgrade

The pop-up screen is displayed after a Windows update is installed on the computer, and the culprit in question appears to be the KB5034203 update (OS Build 19045.3996). It is available as an optional preview update for Windows 10 users.

Microsoft previously announced that Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 24, 2025. The operating system may be on its last lap, but that has not stopped the Redmond company from porting over features from Windows 11. Microsoft brought its Copilot AI to Windows 10 last year, and is testing a new Weather Widget for the lock screen, this is identical to the one on Windows 11's lock screen.

This might be an interesting strategy from the company, if users get a taste of the features before upgrading, it might make it easier to help them move to Windows 11.

Windows 11 is still behind Windows 10

Windows 11 debuted in October 2021, and over the course of 2 years, it has accumulated over 400 million users (monthly active users). It is expected to cross the 500 million mark in early 2024. The operating system attracted more users in September 2023, when Microsoft introduced Copilot, but it may not be as widely be used as you might think.

Microsoft had revealed last year, that over 1 Billion PCs were running on Windows 10 or 11, though the exact breakdown of the numbers remains a mystery. Statcounter says that Windows 10 still dominates the PC market with a 66.43% share. In comparison, Windows 11 just has a 27.89% share. According to Steam's Hardware & Software Survey for January 2024, Windows 11 boasted a user base of 44.24%, while 51.43% of gamers who took the survey were on Windows 10.

Windows 11 is still behind Windows 10

It is likely that the numbers could rise rapidly when Windows 10 reaches its end of life. That said, there may be some hurdles for users to migrate to the new OS. An analysis by Canalys Research revealed that at least 240 million Windows 10 PCs can't be upgraded to Windows 11, due to hardware limitations like the TPM 2.0 requirement. You may of course bypass these artificial restrictions by using third-party tools, but the majority of users will be unaware of such workarounds. So, users may have to stay with Windows 10, or upgrade some parts of their PC, or may have to buy a new computer entirely, to use the latest operating system, browsers, and other apps.

Windows 11 free upgrade offer

The above screenshot is from one of the computers we have at home, it shows a banner that offers the free upgrade to Windows 11. I haven't received the optional update, nor have I noticed the full-screen pop-up that advertises the upgrade. However, Windows 10 does display some notifications in the Action Center from time to time, pestering me about switching to Windows 11.

Which operating system do you use? Windows 10 or Windows 11? What's keeping you from upgrading to Windows 11?

Comments

  1. Tony said on February 6, 2024 at 8:47 pm
    Debian 12 Linux is working GREAT for me. It is very simple to use, and very stable.

  2. VioletMoon said on February 6, 2024 at 8:09 pm
    I use WAU Manager for updating windows; automatic updates are disabled. Optional updates don’t have to be installed, so users who have an optional update installed allowed the installation. Updates can be easily uninstalled:

    https://www.techradar.com/how-to/how-to-uninstall-a-windows-10-update

    Some users may have Windows 10 Home; Home doesn’t have the Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc), but it can easily be installed:

    https://www.majorgeeks.com/content/page/enable_group_policy_editor_in_windows_10_home_edition.html

    https://www.itechtics.com/enable-gpedit-windows-10-home/

    [I think gHacks may have the instructions]

    Next problem: Some users may not know how to configure the Group Policy Editor to prevent “automatic updates”; the following sites offer instructions:

    https://www.howtogeek.com/224471/how-to-prevent-windows-10-from-automatically-downloading-updates/

    https://superuser.com/questions/1266875/need-to-turn-off-windows-update-for-machines-via-gpo

    The first site explains how to turn off “automatic updates” without the Group Policy Editor.

    I’m running Windows 10 Pro version .3930 and haven’t had pop-ups nudging me to upgrade to Windows 11. Maybe because my computer doesn’t meet the requirements, or because I don’t have the “optional” update installed.

    My other computers have Windows 11, and I find Windows 11 to be a refreshing change: the boot is super-charged fast, programs are more responsive, and it’s highly configurable–sometimes only through third-party programs; nevertheless, it’s a great OS!

    Note: I did have a major issue with one computer running 22H2 and updates. I couldn’t get it to update to anything; I couldn’t even jump to 22H3 which meant a complete Reset. Fortunately, I was able to back up personal files, etc. before the Reset which went so unbelievably smooth I thought MS had made some mistake.

    Now it’s better than ever on all the computers in the office. Some running Windows 10, some running Windows 11. And all “automatic updates” are turned off.

    Personally, I would recommend the jump to Windows 11 if possible; make sure a full image backup is made. If the computer(s) aren’t “eligible” for the update due to hardware issues, etc., then keep Windows 10. I am firmly convinced that MS will extend the 2024 deadline almost indefinitely. No worries.

    You know, if “gamers” are upgrading, there is a great reason.

  3. Me said on February 6, 2024 at 8:08 pm
    What’s keeping me from upgrading to Windows 11?

    Apart from this obnoxious MS BS, I’m not interested in being a beta tester for an immature, work-in-progress continually evolving OS.

    Perhaps when MS lose interest in Windows 11 and announce Windows 12 or Copilot 1 or whatever they’re going to call it, only then will I even look at 11.

  4. boris said on February 6, 2024 at 6:57 pm
    Just install “Windows Update Blocker 1.8” and set it to “Disable Updates”.

  5. Mike said on February 6, 2024 at 6:49 pm
    Said it before and I’ll say it again, the only way Microsoft is going to get the market off of Windows 10, is if they do another GWX malware crusade, like this.

    https://www.extremetech.com/computing/241587-microsoft-finally-admits-malware-style-get-windows-10-upgrade-campaign-went-far

    Personally though, I’m done with Microsoft, especially I’m done doing free support for their products. Bullying people into stuff that we don’t want is where I draw the line. Also I don’t want to link my computer to an online account, because I don’t want or need a personal stalker, and I don’t want to give some scumbag on the other side of the world the ability to reach into my system and disable my stuff. From my perspective, there is zero upside to either of these.

    Thankfully I learned Linux long long ago, when I started getting bored with video games. It was a very smart decision for sure.

  6. bruh said on February 6, 2024 at 6:17 pm
    Oh please, everyone in this comment section is gonna move on from W10 once it goes EOL, why delay the inevitable? You will end up with more time to learn/master/tweak whatever OS you switch to, if you switch now.

  7. Paul(us) said on February 6, 2024 at 5:47 pm
    Could this force technique and last month’s update KB5034441 (Download error – 0x80070643) that also this month is not repaired, a new Microsoft putting pressure on their clients?

  8. Whistle + Twiddling my thumbs said on February 6, 2024 at 5:43 pm
    LTSC IoT 2021 doesn’t have this problem, and obviously nor the upcoming Win 11 LTSC

  9. MrGiggles said on February 6, 2024 at 4:38 pm
    Reason #921 why my systems are, albeit slowly, moving over to Debian.

    On track to have every MS application and platform replaced well before the Win 10 EoL date.

  10. JV said on February 6, 2024 at 4:32 pm
    Upgraded Win 11 Pro over Win 10 Pro. Had some smaller issues and rolled back to Win 10 Pro.
    Issues gone.
    Then later decided to wipe Win 10 Pro and install Win 11 Pro from scratch.
    Works just fine.

  11. TimH said on February 6, 2024 at 4:18 pm
    Block the Windows 11 upgrade using Group Policy

    gpedit.msc
    Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Windows Updates for Business

    Feature Update version
    Select Enabled
    Enter Windows 10 as product version
    Enter 22H2 as target version

  12. John said on February 6, 2024 at 3:47 pm
    Microsoft struggles with getting PC’s eligible to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11 but then they pester those users. Not a great strategy in my opinion to encourage those upgrades. The aggressiveness of Microsoft these days does make me want to use Microsoft products at all.

  13. Matt said on February 6, 2024 at 3:43 pm
    I tried to run Windows 11 on my personal PC for almost a year. Recently rolled back to 10 and my machine is so much faster and snappier now. Windows 11 is bloat garbage.

    1. Paul(us) said on February 6, 2024 at 6:13 pm
      And Windows 12 will not be improved as it looks up to now.

    2. John G. said on February 6, 2024 at 5:16 pm
      I agree. W11 is slower than W10 in all machines that I have seen among my family and friends. Also the printer configuration is easier in W10. :(

