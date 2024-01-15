Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10 lock screen

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10's lock screen

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10
Ashwin
Jan 15, 2024
Windows 10
|
5

Copilot is not the only new feature that is coming to Windows 10. Microsoft is adding the Windows 11 lock screen weather widget to the older version of the operating system.

Microsoft's obsession with weather data

As you may know, Windows 11 displays the weather info on the task bar, via the Widgets button. You can open the Widgets board to get more information about the weather. Of course, there is Microsoft's Weather app for more advanced data. And, to top it off, there is a weather widget that you can add to the lock screen.

Seriously, how many options do we need for checking the weather anyway? At this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft added a weather widget to the Start Menu, or File Explorer. This is what the weather widget on Windows 11's lock screen looks like.

Weather Widget Windows 11 lockscreen

I don't really care for the feature, but the widget is not that bad, as it's non-intrusive.

Microsoft is backporting Windows 11's lock screen widget to Windows 10

Microsoft has announced it is bringing a richer weather experience to the lock screen in Windows 10. The Redmond company states that the widget will offer dynamic and interactive weather updates. When you move the cursor over it, the widget will display more information. Clicking on the weather card and signing in will open the full forecast in MSN Weather. Guess how the link will be opened? They will be accessed via Microsoft Edge. That's probably the real reason why the feature is being added, because Windows 10 has over 1 billion users, while Windows 11 has around 400 million users, and Microsoft wants more users to access its services and use its browser.

Microsoft is bringing a weather widget to Windows 10's lock screen

Here is the new weather widget design, that does not look pretty. It has a box around it, and the colors don't match the background. This kind of ruins the vibe, doesn't it? A transparent design would have been more elegant. Microsoft really likes to overdo it with online content, like the "Learn more about this picture" icon, and a description of the image that is displayed when Windows Spotlight is enabled.

According to an announcement on the Windows Insider blog, Users who have configured the Settings > Personalization > Lock Screen > Lock screen status to Weather, will see the new widget on the lock screen.

The lock screen status will be available for all three personalization styles: Windows spotlight, Picture, and Slideshow. The new weather experience will be displayed by default, i.e., if you set the lock screen status to None. So, that means you can't remove the widget from the lock screen, unless you switch the setting to display a different app (Mail, Calendar or Windows Widgets). That's a weird decision, and one that is likely to annoy users.

Anyway, if you want to try the new widget, it is available as part of the Windows 10 22H2 Build 19045.3992 (KB5034203) in the Release Preview Channel of the Windows Insider Program. Windows Central reports that Microsoft is working on re-opening the Beta Channel for Windows 10 Insiders.

Do you use the Weather Widget on the lock screen?

Summary
Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10 lock screen
Article Name
Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10 lock screen
Description
Microsoft is backporting Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10 lock screen
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Its Groundhog Day at Microsoft! Vulnerability patched again

Canalys Research: at least 240 million Windows 10 PCs can't be upgraded
Augmented Reality

Windows Mixed Reality is History

Microsoft releases troubleshooter for HP Smart App printer issue on Windows

The Windows December 2023 security updates fix a 0-day vulnerability

If your Windows PC freezes, Avira security software may be the culprit

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

How to Access the Windows 10 Startup Folder?

How to Use Windows 10’s Hidden Video Editor?

How to downgrade your Windows 11 PC to Windows 10


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. AgentSmith007 said on January 15, 2024 at 2:56 pm
    Reply

    You can use Winaero Tw?aker and disable lock screen.

    https://winaero.com/winaero-tweaker/

  2. A E Newman said on January 15, 2024 at 1:46 pm
    Reply

    So basically it will show weather, if you selected none and you will need to have one of these widgets active, do to this change.

    I dont like the widgets on the lock screen or anywhere for that matter. I hope the community removal process comes quickly

  3. ECJ said on January 15, 2024 at 1:26 pm
    Reply

    “…They will be accessed via Microsoft Edge. That’s probably the real reason why the feature is being added”

    And I suspect it’s also to do with a weather widget giving them plausible deniability for collecting location data from you.

  4. Paul(us) said on January 15, 2024 at 1:15 pm
    Reply

    The only question that comes to mind is: How can I retrace this more informative feature?
    Is there already a script, add-on, or program that allows extended weather information to be displayed in another browser?

  5. Anonymous said on January 15, 2024 at 1:14 pm
    Reply

    Maybe this feature is for people living in basements.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved