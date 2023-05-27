Windows is used by over 1 billion users according to Microsoft
It does not happen very often that Microsoft provides information on the number of devices or users of its Windows operating systems or other products.
Yesterday was such a day, as Microsoft revealed that Windows had more than 1 billion users. The post, published on the Windows Developer blog, focuses on performance for the most part. Its title, "Delivering Delightful Performance for More Than One Billion Users Worldwide", and one of the paragraphs in the post claim that Windows has crossed the 1 billion users mark worldwide.
Microsoft writes: "Today, we’re going to give you a behind-the-scenes peek into how performance improvements are delivered! Windows operates at a massive scale – with over one billion users and a rich PC ecosystem, and there are innumerable combinations of usage patterns, key apps, and hardware".
The post focuses on performance, specifically how Microsoft improved performance in various ways. The company boasts that Windows 11 "is the most reliable version of Windows ever", that users see a "6% average reduction in energy consumption" if they follow Microsoft's Energy Recommendation advice, and that Windows 11's time to desktop has been cut by 10% and that the impact of startup apps was reduced by over 50%.
The article offers even more insights. Here are a few highlights:
- Microsoft runs "over one million machine hours of validation" each day.
- Diagnostic data provides Microsoft with over 2.5 million cabs per day, over 12 million performance traces per year, and over 70.4 billion scenario performance data points per year.
- The new Microsoft Teams up is two times faster than the old and uses half its resources.
- Frequently used shell interactions were improved by "as much as 15%".
Microsoft explains that the new boot process improved startup significantly. Engineers cut the startup time of apps by ensuring "that apps the user is trying to interact with are responsive and prioritized" and by reducing contention.
File Explorer, the default file manager of the Windows 11 operating system, has seen improvements as well, according to Microsoft. The company claims that it has improved bulk file deletion operations by up to 67% and improved the launch time of the application as well.
Microsoft attached a long list of performance improvements that it made between the months of February and May 2023 to the post as well. Here is the entire list:
- Taskbar improvements to ensure Taskbar is readily available after logging in
- Task View performance improvements when devices are under heavy load
- Improved performance of Windows Notification Service
- Improved launch time of Quick Settings and Notification Center
- Reduced threads, dlls, and graphics device count in Explorer
- Reduced CPU usage of explorer
- Reduced memory usage of Notification Center
- Touch keyboard performance improvements
- Resource usage reductions in multi-user scenarios
- Reduced voice access and Narrator latency in larger documents
- Improved voice typing activation time
- Improved speed of theme changes
- Reduced size on disk by leveraging features-on-demand via the Store
You can check out the full article here.
Now You: have you noticed any performance improvements recently? (via Deskmodder)
Comments
And I do not believe any of this.
Erm, Windows has had over a billion users for a long time… About 1.4 billion monthly active devices.
Windows 10 alone reached over a billion users in 2020. Windows 11 doesn’t have one billion users though – the majority of Windows devices are still running Windows 10.
Of course–that’s why I recommended five years ago [on gHacks] to invest in MSFT. I still make the recommendation.
Example: $10,000 invested in 2018 is now worth $35,260.04 a wonderful 252.6% on return. Not the 5% from a CD, not 10% from a mutual fund. $100,000 = $352,600.36. Makes for some nice vacation dollars. Or $35,000 extra income for 10 years.
Mr. Gates wants you to make money, and he wants to deliver the best possible OS experience, which may not be perfect, but it’s not bad.
No complaints here!
I use Windows mostly for gaming and not much else. Otherwise I use Linux or Mac OS as being preferred these days for productivity uses. Seems I did read recently that Windows use over all has actually dropped for its high. Still has significantly more users than other desktop OS but it is shrinking. This could be a reason for Microsoft to tout some impressive numbers.
That means the Linux kernel is by far the most often used kernel on the planet, because of the billions of servers and Android(ish) devices.
So if you want extreme system stability, you have no choice but moving to a desktop GNU/Linux distribution, since Linux is tested and stabilized far more than any Microsoft kernel could ever be.
A truely ambiguous statement.
I doubt very much the word “user” means “a single person sitting at a computer”.
It may refer to how many copies are actually licensed. Or it may refer to the number of unique ip’s M$ is recieving gathered data from.
Add to that, is a large company with 25 computers running windws considered to be one user or 25 users?
Myself, I look for what’s not being said.
What pops out to me is that most of the worlds population is still too poor to afford a computer.
If there’s 1b windows, lets toss on 1b linux (don’t argue, it’s just a made up number for this example). So that’s 2b computers out of 8b people.
75% of humans live in poverty while I sit here tapping my keys and sipping my fresh hot coffee in my climate controlled house.
The world is fucked up.
@Tachy +100, nobody wants to give up anything, especially those who never had anything before, truly sad and truly bloody real.
1 billion users are tuning and tweaking and solving issues of all kind with Windows 10. Meanwhile the rest works with MacOS/Linux.
And millions of W11 users are now yielding and running across the fields of corn, chased by the children.