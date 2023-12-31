NewPipe update brings access to Live, Shorts and other content on YouTube

NewPipe is a streaming frontend for Android that supports services such as YouTube, Bandcamp or Soundcloud among others. It is a privacy-friendly ad-free player for media published on these sites.

Up until now, it was somewhat limited, as it did not support all streaming options or options that the services provided. This changes to a large degree with this week's update to version 0.26. The new release adds support for content options provided by channels on the supported platforms that NewPipe did not support previously.

On YouTube, arguably the most popular platform of choice when using NewPipe, users may now access shorts, live content, playlists and the about page next to videos.

Just open any channel while browsing YouTube in NewPipe to see the new options. These are listed as tabs at the top. Another tap opens the content and you may now play it or use it directly in NewPipe.

The type of content that is now available varies by supported platform.

Here is the overview:

YouTube: videos, shorts, live, playlists, about (Note that YouTube does not provide upload date and duration for shorts, so they won't show up in the feed)

PeerTube: videos, playlists, channels (for accounts), about

SoundCloud: tracks, playlists, albums, about

Bandcamp: albums, tracks, about

media.ccc.de: videos, about

This major feature addition is not the only thing that is new in the latest NewPipe release. The second big addition gives NewPipe users control over the image quality of thumbnails. Set to medium quality by default, it can be set to low or high instead. Users who don't need thumbnails at all may also disable them.

This is done by selecting Menu > Settings > Content > Image Quality in NewPipe. There you find all four options listed. Note that the settings are a treasure trove for tinkerers. You may, for instance, change the type of content that each channel lists when you select it. Don't want Shorts? Just uncheck the option and it is gone immediately. There are lots of useful options in the settings like this that customize the experience.

The changelog lists other improvements. Since it is the first major release in a five month period, there is lots that has changed.

Among the changes is a selection of new high resolution options when setting the default resolution in Settings (up to 2160p), which is quite useful.

Closing Words

NewPipe is an excellent frontend for the supported streaming services. It is free of ads and tracking, and makes the entire streaming experience more enjoyable. The latest update improves the app significantly, as it unlocks additional content options that were not available previously.

Now You: do you use NewPipe or a similar app / service?

