Adult Swim is a popular American adult animation programming block owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. It airs on Cartoon Network late at night and also has its own streaming app that allows users to watch their favorite shows on the go. However, like any other app, Adult Swim can sometimes experience problems.

A lot of users have reported that their Adult Swim app not working properly recently. While some of them simply cannot access the app others are having trouble with random shutdowns.

If your Adult Swim app not working as intended as well, you are at the right place!

Why is Adult Swim app not working?

Before diving into the solutions, let's first identify some of the common issues that users encounter with the Adult Swim app:

App crashes or freezes : This is a frustrating issue that can prevent you from using the app altogether

The reason behind the Adult Swim app not working issues is most of the time a server-sided problem and usually resolves within hours. Before delving into how to fix the Adult Swim app not working issues, it would be wise to check the Adult Swim server status via the 3rd party site Is It Down Right Now.

But if the Adult Swim servers are working properly, there could be a few things you can do to fix the problems within the app.

How to fix Adult Swim app not working issues

Now that we've identified some common issues and confirmed that the Adult Swim app not working problem is only affecting you, let's explore the troubleshooting steps to resolve them.

Check your internet connection

A stable and strong internet connection is crucial for the Adult Swim app to function properly. Ensure you have a reliable Wi-Fi or cellular data connection.

If you have a problem with your internet connection, try opening the Adult Swim app with a VPN before calling your ISP.

Restart your device

Sometimes, a simple restart can fix minor glitches or app issues. Restart your smartphone or tablet and try relaunching the Adult Swim app.

Force-close and reopen the app

Force-closing the app can clear any temporary issues or glitches. On Android devices, hold down the app icon and tap the "App Info" option. Then, tap "Force Stop" and relaunch the app.

For iOS devices, swipe up from the bottom of the screen, locate the Adult Swim app preview, and swipe it upwards to close it completely. Then, reopen the app.

Update the Adult Swim app

Outdated apps can lead to compatibility issues and bugs. Check the app store for any available updates for the Adult Swim app. Install the latest update and try using the app again.

Clear the app's cache and data

Clearing the app's cache and data can sometimes resolve issues caused by accumulated temporary files and potentially fix the Adult Swim app not working issues.

Android:

Go to "Settings" > "Apps" > "Adult Swim" > "Storage" Tap "Clear Cache" and "Clear Data"

iOS:

Go to "Settings" > "General" > "iPhone Storage". Scroll down to find the Adult Swim app Tap on it and select "Offload App" Reinstall the app from the App Store

Reinstall the Adult Swim app

If none of the above steps work, try uninstalling and reinstalling the Adult Swim app. This will completely remove the app and its data. You may use the links below to download the Adult Swim app to your device.

If you've exhausted all troubleshooting options and the Adult Swim app not working issue persists, reach out to Adult Swim customer support for further assistance.

Featured image credit: Adult Swim.

