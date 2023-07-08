How to follow everyone on Threads

Jul 8, 2023
Threads is a new social media app from Meta that is designed for close friends and family. It's a great way to stay connected with the people you care about most, and it's also a lot of fun.

One of the great things about Threads is that it's easy to follow everyone you know. When you first sign up for Threads, you'll be given the option to automatically follow all of the same accounts you follow on Instagram.

This is a great way to get started with Threads and make sure you're seeing all of the latest posts from your friends.

There is a way to follow everyone on your Instagram on Threads too - Image: Meta

To automatically follow everyone on Threads, simply follow these steps:

  1. Open the Threads app and sign in with your Instagram account
  2. When prompted, choose "Import your Instagram details"
  3. Threads will then import your bio, name, and links from Instagram, and you will be given the option to follow all of your Instagram followers
  4. Tap the "Follow all" button to automatically follow everyone you follow on Instagram

How to manually follow people on Threads

If you don't want to automatically follow everyone, you can also manually follow individual accounts on Threads.

To do this, simply follow these steps:

  1. Open the Threads app and go to the profile of the person you want to follow
  2. Tap the "Follow" button
You may manually follow people on Threads too

How to change your notification settings on Threads

By default, you'll see posts from everyone on Threads, even if you don't follow them. If you want to only see posts from people you follow, you can change your notification settings.

To do this, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Threads app and go to your profile
  2. Tap the "Settings" button
  3. Tap "Notifications"
  4. Under "Threads and replies," select "From people you follow"

Following everyone on Threads is a great way to make sure you're seeing all of the latest posts from your friends and family. There are a few different ways to do this, so you can choose the method that works best for you.

Read alsoHow to install Threads on Android devices if you live in Europe.

If you're new to Threads, we recommend automatically following everyone you follow on Instagram. This is a great way to get started and make sure you're connected with the people you care about most.

Once you've had a chance to use Threads for a while, you can decide if you want to manually follow other people or change your notification settings. There's no right or wrong way to use Threads, so have fun and experiment until you find what works best for you.

