How to install Threads on Android devices if you live in Europe

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 6, 2023
Updated • Jul 6, 2023
Facebook
|
4

Meta launched Threads today and claims that millions have downloaded the Twitter competitor already hours after launch. Threads launched in over 100 countries, but not in states of the European Union and some other countries.

Meta is facing privacy concerns in Europe and Meta failed to mollify the European Union's data protection supervisors. The consequence is that users from the European Union may not install Threads at the time. A search for Threads on the Google Play store turns up empty.

Threads is offered as a standalone application, but it does require an Instagram account. While that may be a hurdle for some users, it is convenient for the hundred of million Instagram users, especially since they may bring their followers and other data over from Instagram to avoid having to start from scratch.

Users from the European Union may install Threads and start using it. While the official download via the Google Play store is not provided at the time, a bypass is available that allows users from Europe to install and use Threads.

Here is what is required:

  • An Android device, as this will work only on Android and not on iOS.
  • An Instagram account.
  • A VPN account, e.g., from Mullvad, NordVPN or others, that support selecting servers based on region.

Note: there is always a risk to downloading an Android application from a third-party source. The mirror that we picked is legitimate, but if you are in doubt, please wait for the official release of the application in Europe.

Step 1: Download the latest Threads Android APK file using a web browser on the Android device.

download threads meta instagram

Point the web browser to this APK Pure website address and select the download APK button on it.

Step 2: Connect to a VPN server

vpn connection

Start the VPN service on the Android device and connect to a server that is located outside of the European Union, e.g., a United States server.

How that is done depends on the VPN that you use. In NordVPN, you simple select United States to connect to a server located in that cocuntry.

Step 3: Start the Threads installation

Open the downloaded Threads APK file on the Android device to install it. Note that you may need to allow the app that you are using, e.g., the web browser, to install files from unknown sources. Follow the instructions and proceed with the installation of Threads on the Android device.

The installation should go through without issues, as it assumes that the device is in a supported region.

Step 4: Threads initial setup

threads interface

Once you have done that, you go through the initial setup. This involves selecting an Instagram account, if Instagram is installed on the device, or entering the Instagram account name and password.

You may import some data from Instagram to Threads, but this is no requirement.

Note that you do not need the VPN connection anymore at this stage, as no further checks are run when the application is started or used.

Summary
How to install Threads on Android if you live in Europe
Article Name
How to install Threads on Android if you live in Europe
Description
Find out how to install Threads by Meta's Instagram on Android devices, even if Threads has not officially been launched in your country.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Canada Facebook Instagram ban

Canada suspends advertising on Facebook and Instagram

EU court verdict goes against Meta about antitrust crackdown on data
Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023
Look who just died scam

Look who just died scam: Facebook users beware!

Number of new country code phishing domains dropped significantly thanks to Meta
Facebook account shutdown

Some Facebook users' accounts are being unfairly shut down

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. LifeInvader said on July 6, 2023 at 2:42 pm
    Reply

    Why would I install an other meta app onto my phone? :D

    I already dumped insta and facebook.

    I hope it will never be available in the eu.

  2. LifeInvader said on July 6, 2023 at 2:46 pm
    Reply

    Why was my comment deleted?

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on July 6, 2023 at 2:53 pm
      Reply

      It was not. Sometimes, comment are put into moderation automatically. They are then restored, if not spam, by a moderator.

  3. Tachy said on July 6, 2023 at 3:30 pm
    Reply

    Be careful on that website.

    You can be prompted to install thier own site specific app installer program.

    Don’t fall for it.

    You can open thier apkx files with a program like winrar and do a manual install.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved