You may deactivate anyone's WhatsApp account with a simple email

whatsapp wear os
Martin Brinkmann
Jul 18, 2023
Facebook
|
0

WhatsApp users who lose access to their phones may request a deactivation of their account. The entire process requires just an email and the phone number and it appears that WhatsApp is not using any other form of verification to make sure that they don't deactivate the accounts of third-parties.

Twitter user Jake Moore discovered that anyone may email WhatsApp to get an account deactivated. WhatsApp explains the workflow on its Help Center website. There, the Meta-owned company reveals the steps that users need to take to protect the Whatsapp account against access by others.

WhatsApp recommends that users contact their mobile provider to get the device's SIM card locked. This is a necessary step, as it will prevent third-parties from re-registering the account on the phone once it has been deactivated by WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will only reactivate accounts if they can receive SMS or phone calls; both options are unavailable if the SIM card is locked. Third-parties may still use WhatsApp on Wi-Fi though.

WhatsApp users have two choices to proceed at this stage according to the official FAQ. They may either get a new SIM card that has the same phone number to activate WhatsApp on a new device and regain access to the entire account, or they may email WhatsApp using the phrase Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account in the body of the email and a phone number in international format.

whatsapp request account deactivation

WhatsApp will deactivate the account. Deactivated accounts are still seen by contacts and contacts may still send messages to deactivated accounts. The account remains in deactivated state for 30 days after which it will be deleted automatically.

WhatsApp users who had their account deactivated or deactivated their account using the process may reactivate the account in the 30-days period to avoid automatic deletion.

Jake Moore noticed that WhatsApp is not verifying the identity of the owner when deactivating accounts. He mailed the linked email address from an email address not linked to a test account and WhatsApp did deactivate the account.

A quick test with a test account confirmed the process. WhatsApp is not verifying requests, but acting immediately when it receives deactivation requests.

Users do not receive information about the deactivation via SMS or other means to the linked phone number. While it is easy enough to re-register an account, once WhatsApp informs the owner of the account that they need to register the account, it could lead to account deletions if accounts are used only sporadically.

There is not really much that WhatsApp users may do to protect their accounts against deactivation or deletion, apart from checking in regularly.

Summary
You may deactivate anyone's WhatsApp account with a simple email
Article Name
You may deactivate anyone's WhatsApp account with a simple email
Description
WhatsApp users who lose access to their phones may request a deactivation of their account, but so may anyone else.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to install Threads on Android devices if you live in Europe
Canada Facebook Instagram ban

Canada suspends advertising on Facebook and Instagram

EU court verdict goes against Meta about antitrust crackdown on data
Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023
Look who just died scam

Look who just died scam: Facebook users beware!

Number of new country code phishing domains dropped significantly thanks to Meta

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved