Recent Facebook research points to a black hole in the platform
A recent Facebook research has found that the platform's Pages and Groups are major drivers of ideological segregation.
This means that users are more likely to be exposed to content that confirms their existing beliefs, rather than content that challenges them.
This can lead to echo chambers, where users are only exposed to information that reinforces their own views, creating a black hole for new ideas and points of view.
Different views are the essence of the debate
Pages and Groups are often created by and for people with similar political views. This means that the content that is shared in these sections of Facebook is more likely to be ideologically homogeneous.
For example, a conservative user who joins a conservative Facebook group is likely to see a lot of content that supports conservative viewpoints. This can create an echo chamber where the user is only exposed to information that confirms their existing beliefs.
Echo chambers
Echo chambers can have a number of negative consequences. For example, they can lead to increased polarization and extremism. They can also make it difficult for people to understand and appreciate different viewpoints.
This can be a problem in a democracy, where it is important for people to be able to have open and civil discussions about important issues.
The spread of misinformation is quick
Meta controls Facebook with many complex algorithms like facial recognition systems and Feed ranking systems. Another one of these is Meta's third-party fact-checking system.
The study also found that a "far larger" share of conservative Facebook news content was determined to be false by Meta's third-party fact-checking system. This suggests that conservative users are exposed to more online political misinformation than their left-leaning counterparts.
This is a serious problem, as misinformation can have a significant impact on people's beliefs and behavior.
Doesn’t this, information that reinforces one’s own views, the concern of each of us rather than the fault of a news drivers, hosts?
Many media are politically oriented, some have always and continue to highlight and spread ideological segregation, others carry humanist, progressive ideas.
If diversity, pluralism, contradictory debates are essential, for individuals, for society, for humanity, is the real danger not in the lack of contradictory echo chambers rather than in their very existence? Newspapers for instance have and always have had, for many of them, their orientation signature.
As I see it the culprit of narrow minds is all in the conjunction of lack of sources together with my very seek of contradictions : I must search for what appears contradictory to my beliefs, which of course requires the diversity of available sources. This is true IMO for all areas of information, be it news, be it literature, arts … and unfortunately many of us tend to be concerned mainly with what satisfies our own beliefs, preferences, aspirations : I’m convinced that struggling for objectivity includes struggling to free ourselves from intellectual comfort, and that includes auto-satisfaction. Doubt is the key-word, doubt, bot skepticism.