Facebook implements new facial recognition system

Patrick Devaney
Dec 10, 2022
Updated • Dec 9, 2022
Facebook
|
1

Facebook has been so beset by scandals that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook Inc. to Meta. Sure, the official reasoning for the rebrand was to get a jump on the metaverse but there is a lot of evidence to say otherwise. Many of these scandals relate to the company’s terrible record on privacy and data security, which is why it is worrying, to say the least, that the company is rolling out a new facial recognition protocol.

Facebook implements new facial recognition system

If you have ever signed up to a bank, ordered a new passport or form of ID, or done anything online that required high levels of security and confident confirmation of your Id, you will likely be familiar with the type of facial recognition Facebook is rolling out. What might surprise you, however, is why Facebook is asking you to scan your face and send pictures of your ID to a company that is famous for its poor handling of private user data. It is all about Facebook Dating.

In order to join Facebook Dating, users now have to go through age verification processes that involve sending Facebook a selfie photo or video as well as a picture of your ID. Meta has been testing similar systems on Instagram, in a bid to ensure that users can only access “age-appropriate” experiences. Beyond this assertion, however, there is little explanation as to why the company is pushing such invasive data practices for experiences that seem so benign compared to the other actions we take online when they are carried out. Although, it may have something to do with just how harmful social media can actually be to the human brain, which is why children need to be protected from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incredibly, the recent Meta blog post announcing the new Facebook Dating facial recognition protocol doesn’t even talk about privacy at all. We have to go to the blog post announcing the Instagram facial ID tests, where it says:

“The information provided in each age verification option is used to confirm your age and won’t be visible on your profile, to friends or other people on Instagram. If you choose to upload a video selfie to verify your age, Meta and Yoti delete it once your age is confirmed. Your video is not used for anything else other than to verify your age. If you choose to upload an ID, after you send us a copy of your ID, it’ll be encrypted and stored securely.”

Even that statement doesn’t say too much and isn’t very reassuring. All this comes in the wake of mass layoffs at Meta, with products such as the Portal devices getting the chop in the process. Sure, similar things are happening elsewhere, but with one of the main reasons behind the failure of the Portal devices being that people didn’t want a Facebook camera device in their homes, you would have thought that the company would have had second thoughts about introducing facial recognition to a product that actually has Facebook in the name.

Summary
Facebook implements new facial recognition system
Article Name
Facebook implements new facial recognition system
Description
Meta has announced details of a new age verification method for Facebook Dating that involves invasive facial recognition software.
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

facebook contact information lookup removal

How to remove your phone number or email from Facebook, even if you have no account
Facebook has identified over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that stole user logins

Facebook has identified over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that stole user logins
facebook encrypted links

Facebook has started to encrypt links to counter privacy-improving URL Stripping

Mozilla and Meta develop privacy preserving advertising tech IPA
WhatsApp Web Custom Sticker Maker - Add text

WhatsApp Web gets a Custom Sticker Maker; Desktop version to follow next week
facebook privacy

Facebook scatters privacy settings all over the place on mobile

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Cor Invictus said on December 10, 2022 at 3:55 pm
    Reply

    “you would have thought that the company would have had second thoughts about introducing facial recognition to a product that actually has Facebook in the name.”

    Why would’ve they had second thoughts, knowing very well 100’s of millions will keep using it even if it were called ass recognition AI?!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved