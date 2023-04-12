Facebook lets users connect with each other, and it is one of the most used social media apps for connecting with different people. However, sometimes we might now want certain individuals to follow what we are up to. In this guide, we will show you how to remove Facebook followers easily.

Social media apps are designed for people to communicate with each other and Facebook is definitely one of the best in the market. Some people use social media platforms for different reasons other than communication purposes. These can be hackers, scammers, or other people that want to harm you by collecting your personal data. If you want to get rid of people that could harm you in the future, keep reading!

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways on mobile and PC

You don't have to use any third-party applications or anything other than Facebook itself. You can remove Facebook followers on your smartphone, tablet, or PC as long as you have access to the internet and your account. Let's cut to the chase and start giving you the best way to remove followers on Facebook.

Change privacy settings

The first and most effective method that will save you from hassle in the future is changing your privacy settings. Most steps are the same on mobile and PC, so we gathered them both in the steps below:

Log into? your Facebook account.

Go to Settings & privacy. (Tap your profile picture and scroll down to find it)

Tap Audience and Visibility and go to the Followers and Public Content tab on mobile. (If you are on PC, simply click Public Posts)

Change the " Who can follow me" option to "Friends." (If it is set to public, everyone can follow you.)

Block users

If you are late to change your privacy settings and to get rid of a couple of specific users, our second solution is to block them. This way, you will also remove them as your followers on Facebook. Here is how to block a person on Facebook:

Go to your profile page and tap Friends.

Search for the specific person's name with the search bar .

Click the three-dot icon near the person's name.

Click Block.

You can also search for the person's name in the search bar that you can find on your home screen.

Restricted list

The restricted list is another way to remove followers on Facebook. This way, you will restrict them from accessing your updates. Here are the steps on mobile:

Go to Facebook and tap your profile picture to access your profile page.

Tap " Followed by ..... people " under details.

Find the person you want to restrict and go to their profile.

Tap the three-dot icon near the messaging option.

Select "Friends."

Tap " Edit Friend List ."

Scroll down and tap "Restricted."

What are followers on Facebook?

Facebook followers are people or users who have opted to "follow" your profile or page in order to get your updates. If you want to follow someone, simply go to their page and hit the "Follow" button. After following the person or the page, you will get constant updates from them as long as they actively publish posts on their feeds.

How to see your followers on Facebook?

If you want to know how many followers you have, you can simply check it out on your profile page. Follow the steps below:

Go to Facebook.

Log into your account

Go to your profile page . (Tap or click your profile picture on the home screen)

Under details, click " Followed by .... people ." (You will see how many people follow you on Facebook)

The methods above include all the necessary information on how to remove Facebook followers. If you want to get rid of some of the people, give them a shot!

